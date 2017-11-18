Swiss nuclear plant finds defective tubes from France's Areva

November 20, 2017
&quot;The nuclear power plant in Leibstadt informed the Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (IFSN) a few days ago that some of i
"The nuclear power plant in Leibstadt informed the Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (IFSN) a few days ago that some of its fuel production components did not meet specifications", the agency said in a statement

Tubes supplied by French nuclear energy giant Areva to a plant in northern Switzerland are defective and will be replaced, Swiss nuclear safety inspectors and the company said Monday.

"The in Leibstadt informed the Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (IFSN) a few days ago that some of its fuel production components did not meet specifications", the agency said in a statement.

Areva said the problem was linked to the "sporadic dysfunction of the control system" in zirconium , which are used to encase fuel rods at .

The company said the issue occurred at its Paimboeuf production site in Western France.

Areva said it had informed its customers that the tubes should not be used.

The IFSN said that the Leibstadt plant had already been shut down for regularly scheduled maintainance when the problem emerged, and that the site would remain closed through the end of the year while the issue was resolved.

The tubes are being replaced "for safety reasons", the agency said.

A statement from the plant said that six tubes were deemed defective, representing less than one percent of the material in use at the site, and that "no damage" had been recorded.

"No system containing the tubes concerned demonstrated even the slightest failure so far", Areva said.

The safety of has been a contentious political issue in Switzerland for years.

In a May referendum, voters backed an overhaul of the country's energy system by gradually replacing nuclear power with renewable sources.

Explore further: Sixth MOX nuclear shipment leaves France for Japan

Related Stories

Sixth MOX nuclear shipment leaves France for Japan

July 5, 2017

A cargo of reprocessed nuclear fuel containing highly radioactive plutonium left the French port of Cherbourg for Japan under heavy security on Wednesday as demonstrators protested against the transport.

Recommended for you

Volvo to supply Uber with self-driving cars (Update)

November 20, 2017

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Monday it has signed an agreement to supply "tens of thousands" of self-driving cars to Uber, as the ride-sharing company battles a number of different controversies.

New method analyzes corn kernel characteristics

November 17, 2017

An ear of corn averages about 800 kernels. A traditional field method to estimate the number of kernels on the ear is to manually count the number of rows and multiply by the number of kernels in one length of the ear. With ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.