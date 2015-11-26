November 26, 2015

French group to help Japan dismantle nuclear reactors

Areva's role in Japan will now be to participate in preliminary studies for dismantling boiling-water reactors
Areva's role in Japan will now be to participate in preliminary studies for dismantling boiling-water reactors

French nuclear giant Areva said Thursday it had linked up with Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy to help Japan dismantle boiling-water nuclear power stations.

Following a massive accident at the Fukushima reactor, hit by a tsunami in 2011, Japan said it would shut down 11 nuclear reactors, although it has put two back on stream this year.

Areva was involved in the Fukushima clean-up, but that reactor is not covered by the new agreement, the French group said in a statement. It has been working with Hitachi to improve Japanese reactors' safety for the past two years.

Areva's role will now be to participate in preliminary studies for dismantling boiling-water reactors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has been pushing for a return to nuclear to generate electricity after Japan's several dozen went offline in the wake of the 2011 disaster.

The resource-poor nation's energy bill has soared since it was forced to turn to fossil-fuel imports to plug the gap.

But the Japanese public remains wary of atomic power, and Abe's push has prompted rare protests and damaged his popularity.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: French group to help Japan dismantle nuclear reactors (2015, November 26) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-french-group-japan-dismantle-nuclear.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Japan court upholds nuclear power plant injunction
51 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

4 hours ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

12 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (91)