Nanoparticles could allow for faster, better medicine

November 20, 2017
Nanoparticles could allow for faster, better medicine
A new study, co-conducted by Binghamton University Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Amber Doiron, is one of the first of its kind to look deeper into these nanoparticles in regards to health. Credit: Binghamton University, State University of New York

Gold nanoparticles could help make drugs act more quickly and effectively, according to new research conducted at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Nanoparticles are that are bigger than atoms but smaller than what the eye can see. They are unique for their large surface area-to-volume ratio and their fairly ubiquitous nature. A new study, co-conducted by Binghamton University Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering Amber Doiron, is one of the first of its kind to look deeper into these nanoparticles in regards to health.

"Nanoparticles are a huge area of research in the scientific community right now. However, they're not yet well understood for their impact on human health," said Doiron.

"Nanoparticles have unique properties and, because of that, are used in many applications. They're in your food and may get into your bloodstream through environmental exposure. Eventually, they may be used for helping to get drugs to tissues or as imaging agents. We wanted to investigate how nanoparticles interact with ," added Doiron.

Doiron and her team looked specifically at the effects that have on the health of a cell. They found that nanoparticles can change cells, but only if the particles are a very specific size.

"The nanoparticles have to be around 20 nanometers. Nothing bigger or smaller worked," said Doiron.

Their research found that when the cells that line arteries or veins are exposed to these nanoparticles, the vascular permeability changes. This could potentially help in more effective medication delivery.

However, the researchers are also aware of some limitations to being used in this way. "It has to be exact, otherwise changing the permeability of veins too much could be extremely dangerous," said Doiron.

Explore further: Research examines how to optimize nanoparticles for efficient drug delivery

More information: Yizhong Liu et al, Nanoparticle size-specific actin rearrangement and barrier dysfunction of endothelial cells, Nanotoxicology (2017). DOI: 10.1080/17435390.2017.1371349

Related Stories

Nanoparticles may pose threat to liver cells, say scientists

April 4, 2006

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh are to study the effects of nanoparticles on the liver. In a UK first, the scientists will assess whether nanoparticles –already found in pollution from traffic exhaust, but also ...

Recommended for you

Borophene shines alone as 2-D plasmonic material

November 20, 2017

An atom-thick film of boron could be the first pure two-dimensional material able to emit visible and near-infrared light by activating its plasmons, according to Rice University scientists.

Clothing fabric keeps you cool in the heat

November 16, 2017

(Phys.org)—Researchers have designed a thermal regulation textile that has a 55% greater cooling effect than cotton, which translates to cooler skin temperatures when wearing clothes made of the new fabric. The material ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.