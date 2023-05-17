Nanotoxicology is a peer-reviewed, scientific journal which focuses on research relating to environmental and human exposure, hazard, and risk of use and applications of nanostructured materials. It publishes research that addresses the potentially toxic interactions between nanostructured materials and living matter. The journal publishes the results of studies that enhance safety during the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials. The Editor in Chief is Vicki Stone (Edinburgh Napier University). The journal covers:

Publisher Informa Informa Healthcare History 2007-present Website http://informahealthcare.com/nan Impact factor 3.880 (2010)

