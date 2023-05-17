Nanotoxicology is a peer-reviewed, scientific journal which focuses on research relating to environmental and human exposure, hazard, and risk of use and applications of nanostructured materials. It publishes research that addresses the potentially toxic interactions between nanostructured materials and living matter. The journal publishes the results of studies that enhance safety during the production, use, and disposal of nanomaterials. The Editor in Chief is Vicki Stone (Edinburgh Napier University). The journal covers:

Publisher
Informa Informa Healthcare
History
2007-present
Website
http://informahealthcare.com/nan
Impact factor
3.880 (2010)

Titanium dioxide: E171 first enters the blood via the mouth

E171, a food additive, has been used until recently as a whitening and opacifying agent in many products such as pastries, sweets, sauces and ice cream. It is composed of micro- and nanoparticles of titanium dioxide, or TiO2.

Bio & Medicine

May 17, 2023

0

38

How nanoparticles flow through the environment

Carbon nanotubes remain attached to materials for years while titanium dioxide and nanozinc are rapidly washed out of cosmetics and accumulate in the ground. Within the National Research Program "Opportunities and Risks of ...

Bio & Medicine

May 12, 2016

0

40

Pure gold nanoparticles can inhibit fat storage

(Phys.org) —New research reveals that pure gold nanoparticles found in everyday items such as personal care products, as well as drug delivery, MRI contrast agents and solar cells can inhibit adipose (fat) storage and lead ...

Bio & Medicine

Apr 18, 2013

5

0