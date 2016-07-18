July 18, 2016

Research examines how to optimize nanoparticles for efficient drug delivery

by Wiley

Nanoparticles are being studied as drug delivery systems to treat a wide variety of diseases. New research delves into the physical properties of nanoparticles that are important for successfully delivering therapeutics within the body, with a primary focus on size. This is especially important as relatively subtle differences in size can affect cell uptake and determine the fate of nanoparticles once within cells.

By exploring various strategies for fabricating nanoparticles, the investigators provide valuable information for generating uniform in high yields that will be efficiently taken up by target cells.

The research appears in the first issue of Bioengineering & Translational Medicine, which is also a special issue entitled "Nanoparticles in Medicine: targeting, optimization and clinical applications."

More information: Sahar Rahmani et al, Engineering of Nanoparticle Size via Electrohydrodynamic Jetting, Bioengineering & Translational Medicine (2016). DOI: 10.1002/btm2.10010

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Research examines how to optimize nanoparticles for efficient drug delivery (2016, July 18) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-optimize-nanoparticles-efficient-drug-delivery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Glass now has smart potential
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)