Research examines how to optimize nanoparticles for efficient drug delivery

Nanoparticles are being studied as drug delivery systems to treat a wide variety of diseases. New research delves into the physical properties of nanoparticles that are important for successfully delivering therapeutics within the body, with a primary focus on size. This is especially important as relatively subtle differences in size can affect cell uptake and determine the fate of nanoparticles once within cells.

By exploring various strategies for fabricating nanoparticles, the investigators provide valuable information for generating uniform nanoparticles in high yields that will be efficiently taken up by target cells.

The research appears in the first issue of Bioengineering & Translational Medicine, which is also a special issue entitled "Nanoparticles in Medicine: targeting, optimization and clinical applications."

More information: Sahar Rahmani et al, Engineering of Nanoparticle Size via Electrohydrodynamic Jetting, Bioengineering & Translational Medicine (2016). DOI: 10.1002/btm2.10010

Provided by Wiley