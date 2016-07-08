July 8, 2016

Soil increasingly at risk from household products

by University of Queensland

Soil increasingly at risk from household products
Silver nanoparticles could impact food grown in contaminated soil. Credit: University of Queensland

Changing Australian soil conditions are exposing crops to silver nanoparticles, which are widely used in household products, a study led by The University of Queensland has found.

Study author and senior lecturer in science Dr Peter Kopittke from the School of Agriculture and Food Sciences said nanoparticles generally pose a low risk to agricultural food production, however testing in certain led to an "unexpected" finding.

"The risk posed by silver nanoparticles increases substantially in and in soils irrigated with poor-quality water," Dr Kopittke said.

"Unfortunately, unlike most other countries around the world, this applies to many of Australia's soils.

"Soil salinity in Australia is becoming substantially worse over time."

Dr Kopittke said that due to their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles were used in products ranging from detergents, textiles and home appliances, to socks, toothpastes, air filters, and nutritional supplements.

"The environmental safety of nanoparticles remains a topic of high public interest," he said.

Of particular concern is whether the nanoparticles can move from into plants and food.

"It's known that most silver nanoparticles eventually accumulate in biosolids at , with most of these biosolids then applied to agricultural soils.

"As a result of their widespread production and use, there are substantial concerns regarding the risks of these silver nanoparticles upon their subsequent release into the broader environment, particularly into the agricultural soils from which we obtain the food we eat."

The study was conducted at the Australian Synchrotron which produces a powerful light source brighter than the sun.

The researchers applied biosolids containing silver nanoparticles to soils at rates equivalent to the "worst-case scenario" and found that the silver nanoparticles were generally rapidly converted to forms that were inert and not toxic.

"Nor did the silver accumulate in plants growing on these soils," Dr Kopittke said.

"Even when added at high concentrations, the silver nanoparticles are of low risk to the crop plants.

"However, in saline soils, the risk increased markedly, although further work is required to determine the magnitude of the risk posed by in these saline soils.

"This study highlights the importance of carefully examining the risks posed by new chemical compounds to ensure that their use does not result in inadvertent adverse environmental and agricultural effects."

More information: Peng Wang et al. Silver nanoparticles entering soils via the wastewater-sludge-soil pathway pose low risk to plants but elevated Cl concentrations increase Ag bioavailability, Environmental Science & Technology (2016). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b01180

Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by University of Queensland

Citation: Soil increasingly at risk from household products (2016, July 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-soil-increasingly-household-products.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The impact of anti-odor clothing on the environment
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (2)