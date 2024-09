Environmental Science & Technology (usually abbreviated as Environ. Sci. Technol. or ES), is a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published since 1967 by the American Chemical Society. As the name indicates, it publishes original research in environmental science, but also comprehensive, critical reviews. Publication is currently every other week.

Publisher American Chemical Society Website http://pubs.acs.org/journal/esthag

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA