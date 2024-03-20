March 20, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers find evidence of 68 'forever chemicals' in food packaging around the world

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Researchers find evidence of 68 'forever chemicals' in food packaging around the world
Credit: Environmental Science & Technology (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.3c03702

A team of environmental scientists with the Food Packaging Forum Foundation, based in Zürich, has found evidence of 68 "forever chemicals" in food packaging used around the world. For their study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the group mapped evidence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) in food contact materials using information from databases.

PFASs are a group of manmade that are known as "forever" chemicals because it takes them so long to break down in the environment. To date, approximately 4,730 distinct PFASs have been created.

Manufacturers began using them several decades ago for their water-resistance properties. They have typically been used in such products as nonstick stain-resistant fabrics, cookware, water-repellent clothing, carpeting, cosmetics, firefighting foams, electronics and .

Over the past several decades, many PFASs have been found to have adverse health impacts on animals, including humans. Because of that, many of them have been banned around the world.

In this new study, the research team looked into the use of PFASs in food packaging around the world, as recent research has shown that the compounds can migrate into the food.

The researchers collected records from the FCCmigex database involving food packaging and any known PFAS. They found 68 of the compounds, 61 of which have been specifically banned from use in such packaging. They were only able to find potential hazards for just 57% of the compounds they found.

The FCCmigex database was designed and built to allow for systematically mapping scientific evidence of food contact chemicals that have been measured in food materials. It was created by a team of researchers from the Food Packaging Forum together with colleagues from several .

In looking at the compounds they found in the packaging, the research team notes that little evidence is available to explain how or why they wound up where they did. They suggest a comprehensive review of packaging be undertaken and new rules and a means for enforcing them be established.

More information: Drake W. Phelps et al, Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Food Packaging: Migration, Toxicity, and Management Strategies, Environmental Science & Technology (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.3c03702

Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: Researchers find evidence of 68 'forever chemicals' in food packaging around the world (2024, March 20) retrieved 20 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-evidence-chemicals-food-packaging-world.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'PFAS' no longer sold in US to package greasy food: FDA
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Higher Chance to get Lightning Strike by Large Power Consumption?

9 hours ago

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

15 hours ago

A very puzzling rock or a pallasite / mesmosiderite or a nothing burger

Mar 16, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Mar 13, 2024

Earth's earliest forest discovered in SW England

Mar 8, 2024

La Cumbre volcano eruption, Fernandina, Galapagos Islands

Mar 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)