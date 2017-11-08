France: Russian accident caused recent radioactivity spike

November 10, 2017

The French nuclear safety agency says it thinks an apparently minor accident at a Russian facility caused a recent spike in radioactivity in the air over much of Europe.

The Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety says the release of the isotope Ruthenium-106 posed no health or to European countries.

The agency said the "plausible zone of release" was between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains.

It suggested random checks on from the region as a precaution.

In a report released Thursday based on monitoring in multiple countries, IRSN said the Ruthenium appeared to come from an accident involving nuclear fuel or production of radioactive material.

The report says the radioactivity peaked in late September and early October, and is no longer detected in the atmosphere.

Emergency method for measuring strontium levels in milk

September 11, 2017

In a recently published study, UPV/EHU-University of the Basque Country's Nuclear and Radiological Safety research group has tested the viability of a method proposed by the International Atomic Energy Agency to measure radioactive ...

Radioactivity in Europe, no public risk: IAEA

November 11, 2011

The UN atomic agency said Friday "very low levels" of radioactive iodine-131 had been detected in the air in the Czech Republic and in other countries, but presented no risk to human health.

Fukushima nuke pollution in sea 'was world's worst'

October 27, 2011

France's nuclear monitor said on Thursday that the amount of caesium 137 that leaked into the Pacific from the Fukushima disaster was the greatest single nuclear contamination of the sea ever seen.

