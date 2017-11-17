Fiat Chrysler and Eni cooperating on emissions reductions

The CEOs of Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles SpA and Italian energy giant ENI have agreed to jointly develop technologies to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles.

The companies signed the agreement Tuesday in Rome with Premier Paolo Gentiloni that broadly focus on technologies related to compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas - alternative fuels in which Italy has long been a market leader.

The deal also includes the use of a new alternative fuel - 15 percent methanol and 5 percent bioethanol - that will be tested by five Fiat 500 vehicles in ENI's car sharing service. The companies said the fuel can reduce carbon emissions by 4 percent.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said the cooperation aims to achieve "an incisive and permanent reduction in emissions."

