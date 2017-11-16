Freezing electrons makes them get in line

November 27, 2017 by Kayla Zacharias
Cartoon of electronic liquid-crystal phases at half-filling. This research indicates a transition from nematic (b) to smectic (c) phases. Credit: Purdue University

New research published in Nature Communications suggests that electrons in a two-dimensional gas can undergo a semi-ordered (nematic) to mostly-ordered (smectic) phase transition, which has been discussed in physics theory but never seen in practice before.

"Imagine that we could build an ice skating rink for electrons, and the electrons had to move along the surface; they couldn't move up and down, so they just had to skate around each other," said Michael Manfra, the Bill and Dee O'Brien Chair Professor of physics and astronomy at Purdue. "When you cool them down to very and place them in a , they sort of lock in step with each other; they line up like soldiers on a battlefield."

The Purdue team used a high-purity growth technique, called , to grow a semiconductor material (gallium arsenide) that confines electrons to a two-dimensional layer. Then they cooled the sample down to near absolute zero in a dilution refrigerator. Voltage probes along the length of the conductor measured resistance, which is a function of temperature and magnetic field.

The researchers believe they induced a transition from a nematic to a smectic state. To make this happen, conditions had to be perfect – extremely cold, on a very clean surface, in a perpendicular magnetic field.

"At , it looks isotropic, like electrons randomly dancing around one another," Manfra said. "As it starts to cool down, the electrons lock into columns, and we see the resistance take off and peak. Then as we go to very low temperatures, it turns over again. This indicates a transition from a nematic to smectic phase."

These results aren't what the team originally went looking for – it was an accidental discovery that helps them better understand how interact with one another in controlled environments. Discoveries in physics often happen this way; in the right conditions, serendipitous events can occur.

Explore further: Scientists invent technique to map energy and momentum of electrons beneath a material's surface

More information: Q. Qian et al. Possible nematic to smectic phase transition in a two-dimensional electron gas at half-filling, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-01810-y

Freezing electrons makes them get in line

November 27, 2017

Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 7 hours ago
This is new? Lower Energy state, less motion, less motion, minimal order? Higher energy, more motion, more states. I think we know that we are talking about charge motion, state, field, field wrinkles, ...
mackita
not rated yet 7 hours ago
I also can see nothing surprising, when the electrons within layered material form layer after sufficient cooling (the heat vibrations aren't strong enough for to stir them across layers). It would be more intriguing, if they would form such a phase spontaneously from random arrangement. We have some indicia, that Rydberg states of hydrogen atoms can form such a phase.

BTW One consequence of layered structure of GaAs is discussed here
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 6 hours ago
It can be elementally defined if one throws away his PhD and accepts the logic and knowledge of an MSEE and the empirical Theory Implied by Maxwell. Define the container, the molecule, atoms, charges, from known physics. An NXN Matrix, Defined Volume, Defined "Temperature"(variable then calculable allowed states for a given volume and time, or T then expected states.) The unknown then becomes motion and placement about a point. Elementary. Everything is made of electrons and protons, didn't you get that in elementary school?
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 6 hours ago
Oh forgot the silly question and stupid response, "What holds the nucleus together?" Ans: "Gluons!" off to the imaginary particle village. A neutron is a proton and an electron. Define the boundary conditions, the size of the container, ... Nope! Centers of Charges are the same as the field; therefore the entire charge's field is a fabric and this is the charge! Each is unique, fields don't affect fields only the field centers, every field from every other charge in the universe is felt, i.e. in communication. Yeah, yeah, we think therefore a charge ...
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
.. and when the charge moves a ripple is moved through its field
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Isn't it neat, everything separated an operating by a rule. This is the fabric of space, layer upon layer of fields, with and without noticeable wrinkles.
Hyperfuzzy
1 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Lumps get big enough they catch fire, or as they say over in the village of charges, "let's get busy"

