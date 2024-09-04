Purdue University was founded in 1868 as one of the original land-grant universities in the United States. Purdue is the flagship university of Indiana's university system. It is noted for its exceptional College of Engineering and programs in aerospace and aviation. Also noteworthy is the Krannert School of Management. Purdue ranks in the Top 100 of American Universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Purdue offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in 200 subject areas. Purdue publishes high quality peer-review journals and offers on-line public access to its research news. Purdue enjoys its nickname, Cradle of Astronauts as 22 astronauts are alumni, including Neil Armstrong, Gus Grissom and Eugene Cernan.

Address 509 Harrison Street,West Lafayette,IN 47907-2025 Website http://www.purdue.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purdue_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed