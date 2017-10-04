How yellow and blue make green in parrots

October 5, 2017
How yellow and blue make green in parrots
Collection of green, white, blue, and yellow budgies. Credit: Thomas Cooke

When it comes to spectacular displays of color, birds are obvious standouts in the natural world. Many brightly colored birds get their pigments from the foods that they eat, but that's not true of parrots. Now, researchers reporting a study of familiar pet store parakeets—also known as budgies—have new evidence to explain how the birds produce their characteristic yellow, blue, and green feathers.

The findings reported in the journal Cell on October 5th promise to add an important dimension to evolutionary studies of parrots, the researchers say.

"Budgerigars are a great system for studying parrot colors because artificial selection over the last 150 years has resulted in a large number of simple Mendelian genetic traits that affect ," says first author Thomas Cooke, a graduate student at Stanford University. "We identified an uncharacterized gene in budgerigars that is highly expressed in growing feathers and is capable of synthesizing the budgie's yellow pigments."

Scientists have studied colors in budgies for more than a century. They knew that parrots produce psittacofulvins, a type of red to yellow pigment that's not found in any other type of vertebrate. They also knew that an inability to produce yellow pigments in some parakeets turns the birds from yellow and green to blue. But it wasn't clear which genes and biochemical pathways were involved.

To find out in the new study, the team led by Stanford's Carlos Bustamante first used genome-wide association mapping to identify a region containing the blue color mutation. That region contained several genes, so it wasn't yet clear which of them was responsible.

How yellow and blue make green in parrots
A close up photograph of budgies in a cage. Credit: Thomas Cooke

To narrow it down further, the researchers sequenced the DNA of 234 budgies, 105 of which were blue. They also sequenced 15 museum specimens from Australia. Those studies pointed to a single mutated gene (MuPKS) encoding a little-known polyketide synthase enzyme in the blue birds.

In another key experiment, the researchers compared from feathers of green and yellow versus blue budgies. Those studies showed that MuPKS was highly expressed in birds of both color varieties, but that there was a single amino acid substitution at a conserved residue in the blue budgies.

The researchers next cloned the MuPKS gene and inserted it into yeast to find out if the yeast would begin producing yellow pigments. And they did.

The researchers say it was a surprise to find that a mutation in MuPKS causes such a noticeable color change. That's because similar are found in nearly all birds. The difference is that birds outside the parrot family such as chickens and crows don't express the enzyme in their feathers. As a result, they aren't yellow. This discovery suggests the key evolutionary change that led to parrot's brilliant colors was the pattern of gene expression.

How yellow and blue make green in parrots
Green, blue, yellow, and white budgies in a cage. Credit: Thomas Cooke

"Presumably the gene has some function in non-parrots besides pigmentation, but we don't know what that might be," Cooke said.

Another surprise to the researchers was that the enzyme was most highly expressed in a portion of the feather that dies once the is fully formed. It suggests those cells must produce the color and deposit it in neighboring cells before they die.

Color plays an important role in how interact with each other, including how they choose mates. The researchers say that as they learn more about how these enzymes are controlled, the findings could be applied to many parrots around the world, from Australia's crimson rosellas to the burrowing parrots of Argentina.

"It would be interesting to see what sorts of changes at the DNA level underlie coloration differences within and between different species of ," Cooke said.

Explore further: How birds turn red

More information: Cell, Cooke et al.: "Genetic Mapping and Biochemical Basis of Yellow Feather Pigmentation in Budgerigars" http://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(17)30941-8 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2017.08.016

Related Stories

How birds turn red

May 19, 2016

In the bird world, the color red has special significance. Many species use red signals to attract mates or deter rivals, adding the color to their beaks, feathers, or bare skin. Generally speaking, as far as many birds are ...

How do birds get their colors?

August 5, 2017

A new article in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology explores the role of melanins in creating complex plumage patterns in 9,000 species.

Invasive plants dye woodpeckers red

October 12, 2016

An ornithological mystery has been solved! Puzzling red feathers have been popping up in eastern North America's "yellow-shafted" population of Northern Flickers, but they aren't due to genes borrowed from their "red-shafted" ...

Birds' eye view is far more colorful than our own

June 23, 2011

The brilliant colors of birds have inspired poets and nature lovers, but researchers at Yale University and the University of Cambridge say these existing hues represent only a fraction of what birds are capable of seeing.

Recommended for you

How yellow and blue make green in parrots

October 5, 2017

When it comes to spectacular displays of color, birds are obvious standouts in the natural world. Many brightly colored birds get their pigments from the foods that they eat, but that's not true of parrots. Now, researchers ...

Rare songbird may never have existed

October 5, 2017

One of the world's most elusive species of songbird may be so hard to spot because it never existed in the first place, according to new research from the University of Aberdeen.

New CRISPR tool targets RNA in mammalian cells

October 5, 2017

Researchers from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have shown that a CRISPR-based editing system can cut and bind RNA in mammalian cells. In a paper out this week in Nature, the team used CRISPR-Cas13, which the researchers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.