October 17, 2017

Tough species of corals can go mobile and lay the foundations for new reefs in otherwise inhospitable areas, a stud

by University of Glasgow

Hardy corals make their moves to build new reefs from scratch
Corallith. Credit: Sebastian Hennige

Tough species of corals can go mobile and lay the foundations for new reefs in otherwise inhospitable areas, a study shows.

Scientists have discovered that the rolling and resilient corals can act as a base upon which other corals attach and build reefs by creating their own stable habitats.

The finding sheds new light on the mobile corals – called coralliths – which grow on pebbles or fragments of dead reefs, and can survive being buffeted by waves and ocean currents.

Their ability to establish themselves in harsh environments mean coralliths could play a key role in efforts to conserve and restore , the team says.

Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Heriot-Watt University made the discovery while doing fieldwork on coralliths in the tropical waters of the Maldives.

They identified a variety of structures – from pea-sized balls to boulders several feet across – in places where corals would not otherwise be able to settle and survive.

The finding suggests many existing coral habitats – particularly those in areas dominated by sand and rubble – may have been created by coralliths.

Coralliths have previously been identified in the fossil record, and evidence suggests that they have played a role in reef formation since at least the last Ice Age, researchers say.

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports. It was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.

Dr Sebastian Hennige, of the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, said: "For years we assumed that , and small patches of coral in sandy habitats, needed stable ground on which to build. Now we know that corals can engineer their own stable environment from nothing, and create habitats for all sorts of species in places that we thought were unsuitable for reef formation."

Dr Heidi Burdett, of Heriot-Watt University, said: "This discovery makes us question many things we have taken for granted in coral ecology, such as how some reefs formed in the first place, and whether coralliths may play a role in restoration following disasters."

Importantly, not all species can form coralliths, notes Dr Nick Kamenos of the University of Glasgow's School of Geographical and Earth Sciences: "Corallith-forming are robust and resilient to environmental change and physical damage – features that may give them an advantage in the future as climate change progresses. The ecological processes described by our hypothesis may therefore become even more prevalent in the future."

More information: S. J. Hennige et al. The potential for coral reef establishment through free-living stabilization, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-13668-7

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Glasgow

Citation: Tough species of corals can go mobile and lay the foundations for new reefs in otherwise inhospitable areas, a stud (2017, October 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-tough-species-corals-mobile-foundations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Preserving coral reefs needs new technologies
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)