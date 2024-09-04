The University of Glasgow in Scotland was established in 1451. The University of Glasgow is rated in the top 100 universities world-wide and it is the only university in Scotland with a medical, law, dentistry and veterinary school. The University of Scotland in the Russell Group and currently serves more than 23,500 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. The University of Glasgow has six Nobel Laureates affiliated with the university and spawned James Watt, Lord Kelvin, John Baird, Joseph Lister and other notable scholars.

Address Glasgow G12 8QQ, Scotland, UK Website http://www.gla.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Glasgow

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

