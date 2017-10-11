October 11, 2017

Electrons surfing on a laser beam

by University of Erlangen-Nuremberg

laser
Credit: ORNL

The Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Switzerland, the largest accelerator in the world, has a circumference of around 26 kilometres. Researchers at Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), Germany, are attempting to go to the other extreme by building the world's smallest accelerator—one that fits on a microchip. The research team has now taken another step towards achieving this ambition.

The fundamental idea is to enable scientists to use laser beams to accelerate . What sounds deceptively simple in theory raises a whole series of challenges in practice, extending across various fields of physics. For example, the scientists need to be able to control the oscillation of light and the movement of electrons with great precision in order to ensure that they meet at just the right moment.

One way of envisaging this is to imagine a ship on a stormy sea; to safely ascend a wave and come down on its other side, the helmsman has to watch the oncoming wave and judge when it will meet the vessel. It is equally crucial for the FAU's team of scientists to ascertain when and where the maximum crest of a light wave will hit a packet of electrons so that they can influence the outcome to a highly specific degree. This means they need to enable light and electrons to coincide within 'attoseconds'—that is, a billionth of a billionth of a second.

In an exciting first, this is exactly what the research group led by Dr. Peter Hommelhoff has achieved. The team has developed a new technique involving the intersection of two oscillating at different frequencies in order to generate an optical whose properties the researchers can influence to an extremely precise degree. The key property of this optical field is that it retains contact with the electrons, effectively moving with them—a traveling wave—so the electrons can continuously sense, or 'surf,' the optical field. In this way, the optical field transmits its properties exactly to the particles.

Not only does this process cause the to precisely reflect the field structure, it also accelerates them to a strikingly high degree. This effect is crucial to the miniature particle , as it relates to how much energy can be transferred to the electrons and across what distance. The acceleration gradient, which indicates the maximum measured electron energy gain versus distance covered, reaches the extremely high value of 2.2 giga-electron-volts per metre, much higher than that attained by conventional accelerators. However, the acceleration distance of only 0.01 millimetres currently available to the research team in Erlangen is not sufficient for them to generate the energy needed for practical applications. "Despite this, for particle accelerators in medicine, we would only need a tiny acceleration length of less than a millimetre," explains Dr Martin Kozák, who carried out the laboratory experiment.

Project lead Prof. Dr. Peter Hommelhoff at FAU considers accelerator miniaturisation to be a technical revolution analogous to the miniaturization of computers. "This approach will hopefully enable us to make this innovative particle acceleration technique usable in a range of research areas and fields of application such as materials science, biology and medicine—one example might be particle therapies for cancer patients."

More information: M. Kozák et al, Inelastic ponderomotive scattering of electrons at a high-intensity optical travelling wave in vacuum, Nature Physics (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nphys4282

Journal information: Nature Physics

Provided by University of Erlangen-Nuremberg

Citation: Electrons surfing on a laser beam (2017, October 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-electrons-surfing-laser.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The fastest light-driven current source
448 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (2)