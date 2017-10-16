October 16, 2017

Study finds auto-fix tool gets more programmers to upgrade code

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

Study finds auto-fix tool gets more programmers to upgrade code
Credit: Tim Regan. Shared under a Creative Commons license.

Failure to make necessary upgrades to software code can have dire consequences, such as the major data breach at Equifax. A recent study finds that auto-fix tools are effective ways to get programmers to make the relevant upgrades - if programmers opt to use them.

"Most software programs rely, in part, on code in external 'libraries' to perform some of their functions," says Chris Parnin, an assistant professor of computer science at North Carolina State University and senior author of a paper on the work. "If those external libraries are modified to address flaws, programmers need to update their internal code to account for the changes. This is called 'upgrading an out-of-date dependency.' However, for various reasons, many programmers procrastinate, putting off the needed upgrades.

"This is what happened at Equifax," Parnin says. "An external library they relied on had made public that it contained a security flaw. And while the external library was patched, Equifax never got around to updating its internal code. So months after the problem was identified, Equifax was still vulnerable and got hacked.

"Our goal with this project was to assess tools designed to get more programmers to upgrade their out-of-date dependencies. Could they help prevent another Equifax?"

For this study, the researchers looked at thousands of open-source projects on GitHub, an online programming community that fosters collaboration on open-source software projects. Specifically, the researchers looked at different means projects used to incentivize or facilitate upgrades and whether those incentives made any difference.

One group consisted of 2,578 projects that utilized automated pull requests, which notified project owners of needed upgrades to out-of-date dependencies, proposed potential code changes, and ran a small battery of tests to determine if the replacement code was viable. These owners were still required to approve the changes or modify updated if it failed initial viability tests.

A second group consisted of 1,273 projects that did not utilize incentives to out-of-date dependencies.

The researchers found that projects with automated pull requests made 60 percent more of the necessary upgrades than projects that didn't use incentives.

"We also found that the majority of automated pull request projects were using the most up-to-date versions of dependent , whereas the unincentivized projects were all over the map," Parnin says. "The take-home message here is that we have automated tools that can help programmers keep up with upgrades. These tools can't replace good programmers, but they can make a significant difference. However, it's still up to programmers to put these tools in place and make use of them."

The paper, "Can Automated Pull Requests Encourage Software Developers to Upgrade Out-of-Date Dependencies?", will be presented at the IEEE/ACM International Conference on Automated Software Engineering, Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

More information: "Can Automated Pull Requests Encourage Software Developers to Upgrade Out-of-Date Dependencies?" Presented: IEEE/ACM International Conference on Automated Software Engineering, Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Ill. chrisparnin.me/pdf/VersionBot17.pdf

Provided by North Carolina State University

Citation: Study finds auto-fix tool gets more programmers to upgrade code (2017, October 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-auto-fix-tool-programmers-code.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds gender bias in open-source programming
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

15 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)