September 11, 2017

Tesla puts charging stations in more locations

Tesla puts charging stations in more locations
In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, file photo, a Tesla car recharges at a charging station at Cochran Commons shopping center in Charlotte, N.C. On Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Tesla Inc. announced that more charging stations are on the way. The stations will be installed at places such as supermarkets and shopping centers, and in cities like Chicago and Boston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Tesla is rolling out more charging stations, clearing additional obstacles for those who might want to give electric cars a try.

The stations, being installed in places including Boston and Chicago, will be ready to go on Monday.

The new stations, which take up less space and are easier to install that previous models, can deliver 72 kilowatts of dedicated power to each car. It will take about 45 to 50 minutes for most drivers to charge their vehicles.

Tesla Inc. said that more charging stations are on the way.

The company began delivering the new Model 3 this summer, a compact car that starts at $35,000, putting at Tesla in the financial range of many more people who want to get an electric car.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Tesla puts charging stations in more locations (2017, September 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-tesla-stations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Tesla to end unlimited free use of supercharging stations
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)