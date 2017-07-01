Tesla says its Model 3 car will go on sale on Friday

The first Tesla Model 3 electric car for the masses should come off the assembly line on Friday with the first deliveries late July, the company's CEO says.
CEO Elon Musk, in several Twitter messages early Monday, says the new car passed all government regulatory requirements for production to begin two weeks ahead of schedule. The company plans to hold a party to hand over the first 30 Model 3s to customers on July 28, Musk wrote in a tweet.
The Model 3 is to start around $35,000 and with a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit, could cost $27,500. Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles (346 kilometers) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.
Musk tweeted that the company expects to produce 100 cars in August and more than 1,500 in September. "Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in December," he wrote.
Musk's tweets appear to erase doubts that Tesla would be able to meet deadlines for mass producing the cars, which is key to the company making money. Previously it has faced delays in getting vehicles to market. The Palo Alto, California-based company aims to make 10,000 Model 3s per week in 2018.
Tesla hasn't said how many people have put down $1,000 refundable deposits for the Model 3, but Musk has said people who put down a deposit now won't get a car until the end of 2018, suggesting it could be close to 500,000.
Tesla's last new vehicle, the Model X SUV, was delayed nearly 18 months. Musk says the Model 3 is much simpler to make, but 14-year-old Tesla has no experience producing and selling vehicles in high volumes. Tesla made just 84,000 cars last year. Bigger rivals like General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota routinely sell around 10 million vehicles per year.
Even if the Model 3 is on time, servicing all those vehicles will still be a challenge. Model S and Model X owners are already worried about having to share Tesla's company-owned charging stations with an influx of new cars. And while Tesla is promising to increase its network of stores and service centers by 30 percent this year, it began 2017 with just 250 service centers worldwide. That leaves many potential owners miles from a service center.
Musk has said a new fleet of mobile service trucks will be deployed to help customers who are far from service centers. Tesla also plans to double its global high-speed charging points to 10,000 by the end of this year and increase them by another 50 percent-100 percent in 2018.
Until recently, Tesla owned the market for fully-electric vehicles that can go 200 miles (324 kilometers) or more on a charge. But that's changing. GM beat Tesla to the mass market with the Chevrolet Bolt, a $36,000 car that goes 238 miles (about 383 kilometers) per charge. Audi plans to introduce an electric SUV with 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range next year; Ford will have one by 2020. Volkswagen plans more than 30 electric vehicle models by 2025.
Automotive competitors like Mercedes and Volvo—not to mention tech companies like Google and Uber—can also match Tesla's efforts to develop self-driving vehicles. And they have deeper pockets. Tesla has had only two profitable quarters in its seven years as a public company.
jorisvaneil
215 miles is not equal to 133 km.
Eikka
Given Tesla's track record, and the specs of the car, the EPA mileage of the $35,000 base model will be around 175 miles.
The real price for the Model 3 that can actually go over 200 miles, the "typical option packet" that has the larger battery, will be around $42,000 even according to Elon Musk himself.
antialias_physorg
Shut up and take my money.
dirk_bruere
antialias_physorg
It's nice to have some reserve. But at the end of the day one has to be realistic about what one *might* need vs. what one actually needs.
Yes, I could buy a truck because I *might* need to haul large cargo from A to B some day. But realistically: do I ever do that? No.
The number of (private) people (i.e. who make up the mass market) who will benefit from a jump in range from 200 to 600 miles is marginal. Even so: Future battery tech is a drop-in replacement. So you can always upgrade if it really becomes necessary.
That is not to say that there aren't groups who will benefit from larger ranges (salespeople and trucking come to mind)
TopCat22
Eikka
It's actually better for the car to have overprovision, because a small battery will wear out faster - the charge/discharge rate for a 20 kWh battery is triple that of a 60 kWh battery, so while you would only need 20 kWh most of the time, it will break down on you very soon.
The second reason is convenience, because you don't have to recharge the car absolutely every day, and plan your trips on the availability of 240 volt sockets absolutely everywhere you go.
I have a car that goes 500-600 km on a tank. I refuel it about twice a month.
antialias_physorg
Probably not even needed. See here:
https://www.forbe...76c07722
The takeaway message from the link is:
For a couple of cents worth of electricity they get new shoppers (and those to shop longer). They are throwing free energy at you.
That seems like a win-win if ever I heard one.
Eikka
The real benefit is the fact that you can jump in your car and rarely need to consider whether you have enough charge to get somewhere. A huge battery would also enable you to make use of electricity discounts, because you don't necessarily have to charge for days or weeks.
Assuming no planned obsolescence. It's unlikely a new battery option will be offered for a car that's already past warranty, because the company wants to sell you a new car.
Until they start to slow down the charging to keep you in the shops. Shopping malls are a bit of a dying species, because the shops are often pointless chain stores that all offer the same products that don't interest people.
antialias_physorg
Which is a given with EVs because you ALWAYS have a full charge in the morning. You ALWAYS know how far you can go when you hop in your car.
This "Oh, today I need to go 600 miles and I hadn't planned it" situation is totally mythical. I've been driving for over 30 years and I have *never* encountered that situation (and even if I had encountered it once - or even 50 times - it wouldn't be an argument against getting an EV).
TopCat22
Is that not strange? ... Why do they make it sound like someone has to deal with not having a gas station every ten miles... when we have a light pole every 300 feet that we all paid for with tax dollars ...
Nattydread
Eikka
Except when there's been a power cut, the charger had a glitch, you forgot to plug your car in, or it's not actually the morning but afternoon and you need to go somewhere, but you've already driven your battery dry.
That's disingenuous of you. It's not about suddenly needing to drive across the state and back - it's about the fact that even when the tank is nearly empty, you just don't have to worry about it because the car can still comfortably drive another 100 miles.
You can't really charge an EV out of a regular outlet.
Eikka
People are constantly worrying about running out of battery and the first thing they do when they come over to visit is to ask where the charger is. I see people carrying power banks whenever they're off for a weekend trip, and I myself have one because using the satnav can empty the thing in just 10 hours.
That's because modern phones only have enough batteries for 2-3 days, or less than 1 day if you actually use the phone for anything. It's been a step-back to 1995 when the best phone on the market would operate for a day and a half. This is just a compromise we've made to have smartphones, because batteries didn't get better as fast as the demand for energy.
People still would prefer to not have to charge for a week.
antialias_physorg
Really? That's your argument? I mean...really? When was the last time you had a power cut? What kind of banana republic are you living in?
Suuure..because you drive 200 miles in the morning. Riiight. Any more such 'great' arguments?
Seriously: when was the last time you drove 400 (or even 200) miles in one day - AND hadn't known the day before? Answer: never. And I'm gonna call BS if you claim this happens regularly to you.
Funny how people do it all the time, though. Reality - meet fantasy.
Eikka
Yes. Really really. They happen, and regular cars are totally immune to them. The frequency of power cuts is irrelevant to millions of people who find themselves stranded when one actually does occur.
100 miles out, 100 miles in. Easily done in a working day. Maybe you took the kids out to the sea on the weekend, and on return you figure you still have somewhere to go - but oops the battery is empty.
If I skip one night of charging for any reason, I have actually two days of driving by the end of the second day.
You know perfectly well what I mean: it takes ages because a regular outlet doesn't give much current.
Eikka
That's just shifting goalposts. It isn't about me.
http://www.scienc...1100012X
antialias_physorg
OK...they happen where you live (weird...where do you live?)
So the only time you actually have an issue with them would be
a) the power is out for 6-8 hours at a stretch over night (Really? This happens where you live? Regularly? Wow.)
b) You've emptied your car the day before (Hint: average distance travelled by car is 30 miles..so we're already talking WAY below the 1 percentile case where you exceeded 170 miles)
That strike you as a relevant case? Really?
If you're an average driver you can skip more than a week of recharging. So?
Over night gives you 'ages'. Where exactly is the problem?
Eikka
No. This has nothing to do with me. Don't try to make it about me to build some strawman. It's getting really really annoying.
Power cuts, brownouts, glitches - happen everywhere. Even in your town, though you might not notice because the entire grid doesn't go down - just some branches of it. Everywhere you get trees falling on power lines, someone accidentally digging up an underground cable, storm damage, etc.
And when they do, the chargers go to a failsafe mode and stop charging.
Yes, if. Problem is, almost nobody is an "average driver". See the article I posted above.
It's the illusion of the middle. The US air force tried to design a seat for the average pilot and found out it fit almost nobody - guess why?
Eikka
The question wasn't about overnight charging, but about stopping to some random streetlight and pulling power from it, and why that is not practically feasible.
It is also not practically feasible, because things like streetlight grids are sized according to the expected load, so they don't waste copper on unnecessarily large cables.
If you put a charging socket on every parking meter and streetlight, you have to make sure the system can safely deliver the current if and when multiple cars connect to it. Even in countries where it's common to have sockets for block heaters in every parking lot, the typical practice is that each socket is on a 15 minutes per hour rotation and switches off to reduce the load on the property's utility connection.
Mark Thomas
LOL, sounds like you ordered one too. I ordered mine a half hour before the unveil, so I estimate my number in line is ~100,000. I expect the vehicle to be delivered ~2019, but I have no problem waiting for however long it takes them. I have to agree with AAP's range arguments, 215 miles (346 km) is plenty for almost every circumstance. Don't forget that there is an expanding network of charging stations (at least here in the U.S. anyway) so if you have to go really far, you can avail yourself of one of them.
https://www.tesla...rcharger
RealityCheck
While I approve realistic consideration of problems, I also consider imaginative solutions.
Your approach seems to be based on pessimism rather than objective extrapolation of problems/solutions prospects.
For example, your pessimism re range/charging etc is easily dispelled if you consider both @antialias's point re 'base need' versus 'special need' re range, and @TopHat's point re ubiquitous power poles/sockets availability for easy/cheap/free charging on long trips.
Range extension options are 'plug-and-go rent-a-battery' as needed; much like rent-a-car/trailer business model//operation involving many interlinked 'franchise' pick-up-and-drop-off branch offices along the way/at destinations.
Charging at ubiquitous power poles easily done if authorities use clean-energy/transport savings (in local infrastructure/agriculture/health etc costs from pollution/CO2) for initial cost of installing suitable type of charging sockets at poles.
Solutions exist, mate! :)