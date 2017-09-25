Satellite shows Pilar reduced to remnants

September 26, 2017
Satellite shows Pilar reduced to remnants
NOAA's GOES West satellite provided an infrared image of Mexico's west coast on Sept. 26 at 7:45 a.m. (1145 UTC). The image showed disorganized clouds south of Baja California. The infrared image makes the clouds appear transparent in the image. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

Tropical Depression Pilar weakened to a remnant low pressure area as it continued to crawl north along the west coast of Mexico. Satellite data revealed no circulation center.

NOAA's GOES West satellite provided an infrared image of Mexico's on Sept. 26 at 7:45 a.m. (1145 UTC). The image showed disorganized clouds south of Baja California. The makes the clouds appear transparent in the image.

NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Md. uses the data to produce images and animations.

On Tues. Sept. 26 at 2:35 a.m. EDT (0635 UTC), the National Hurricane Center noted that the remnants of Tropical Depression Pilar were in the form of a small cluster of weak convection, located about halfway between Mazatlan and Culiacan Mexico near 24 degrees north latitude and 107 degrees west longitude.

NHC noted that a residual, elongated area of low pressure lingering in the wake of Pilar extends from near Cabo San Lucas in Baja California Sur to near Mazatlan Sinaloa. Winds in the area are estimated near 15 knots or less and seas were between 4 and 6 feet near the mouth of the Gulf of California.

NHC's discussion stated that "low level moisture still pooling along the western slopes of the Sierra Madre Occidental and the coastal zones from Guadalajara to central Sinaloa on Sept. 27 are expected to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, some yielding very heavy rain."

