Satellite sees Atlantic Tropical Depression 14 forms off Africa's west coast

September 15, 2017
Satellite sees Atlantic Tropical Depression 14 forms off Africa's west coast
On Sept. 15, 2017 at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC), NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this visible image of the Tropical Depression 14 off the coast of western Africa. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

NOAA's GOES East satellite captured a visible image of the latest tropical cyclone to form in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 14E formed, despite battling northerly wind shear.

On Sept. 15, 2017 at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC), NOAA's GOES East satellite captured this visible image of the Tropical Depression 14 off the coast of western Africa. The showed curved bands of thunderstorms mostly south of the center. That's because the storm is being affected by northerly vertical wind shear, pushing clouds and storms away from the center.

The NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland created an image. NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and the NASA/NOAA GOES Project creates images and animations from the data.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the National Hurricane Center said the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen (TD14) was located near 11.4 degrees north latitude and 28.3 degrees west longitude. That's about 430 miles (690 km) southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 kph), and a west or west-northwest motion is forecast during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars.

The forecast to become a later today. When it does become a tropical , it would be named Lee.

For updates on Tropical Depression 14, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov.

Explore further: GOES-West Satellite shows shear in Tropical Depression 15E

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Jova being ripped apart

August 14, 2017

Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed vertical wind shear was already tearing Tropical Storm Jova apart just two days after it formed. By August 14, the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

NASA-NOAA Satellite spots 2 tails of Hurricane Max

September 14, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of the latest tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific on Sept. 13 along the southwestern coast of Mexico. After Max formed as a tropical storm, it appeared to have two "tails." ...

Recommended for you

Study: Asia's glaciers face massive melt from global warming

September 13, 2017

Scientists say one-third of the ice stored in Asia's glaciers will be lost by the end of the century even if the world manages to meet its ambitious goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, affecting water ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.