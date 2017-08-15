Satellite sees the formation of eastern Pacific's Tropical Depression 13E

August 18, 2017
Satellite sees the formation of eastern Pacific's Tropical Depression 13E
NOAA's GOES-West satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Depression 13E at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) located about 705 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project

The thirteenth tropical depression of the Eastern Pacific Ocean season formed on Aug. 18. NOAA's GOES-Wet satellite captured an image of the new storm.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen-E (TD13E) was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 116.5 West. That puts the center about 705 miles (1,135 km) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression is no threat to any .

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 millibars.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided a visible-light image of TD13-E at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC). Thunderstorms associated with the low pressure area had become better organized since the early morning hours and a band of thunderstorms wrapped around the western half of the circulation.

The NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland created an image. NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and the NASA/NOAA GOES Project creates images and animations from the data.

The depression is forecast to strengthen and will likely reach hurricane strength by the end of the weekend of Aug. 19 and 20.

Explore further: NASA sees Tropical Storm Jova being ripped apart

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Jova being ripped apart

August 14, 2017

Satellite imagery from NOAA's GOES-West satellite showed vertical wind shear was already tearing Tropical Storm Jova apart just two days after it formed. By August 14, the storm weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

Recommended for you

Hot spot at Hawaii? Not so fast

August 18, 2017

Through analysis of volcanic tracks, Rice University geophysicists have concluded that hot spots like those that formed the Hawaiian Islands aren't moving as fast as recently thought.

Supervolcanoes: A key to America's electric future?

August 16, 2017

Most of the lithium used to make the lithium-ion batteries that power modern electronics comes from Australia and Chile. But Stanford scientists say there are large deposits in sources right here in America: supervolcanoes.

Greenland ice flow likely to speed up

August 16, 2017

Flow of the Greenland Ice Sheet is likely to speed up in the future, despite a recent slowdown, because its outlet glaciers slide over wet sediment, not hard rock, new research based on seismic surveys has confirmed. This ...

Climate change will cut crop yields: study

August 15, 2017

Climate change will have a negative effect on key crops such as wheat, rice, and maize, according to a major scientific report out Tuesday that reviewed 70 prior studies on global warming and agriculture.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.