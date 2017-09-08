NASA sees remnants of Katia dissipating after Mexico landfall

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this visible image of the remnants of former Hurricane Katia over southern Mexico at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC) on Sept. 9, 2017. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project NOAA's GOES East satellite captured an image of former Hurricane Katia's remnant clouds over southern Mexico after its landfall.

Katia made landfall at 10 p.m. CDT/11 p.m. EDT on Friday night, Sept. 8 as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph (120 kph) near Tecolutla, Mexico. That's about 120 miles (190 km) south-southeast of Tampico.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, an image was created using visible light data from NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery at 7:45 a.m. EDT (1145 UTC) on Sept. 9, 2017. Katia's remnants were quickly dissipating. In the image the circulation center was not easily identifiable, and the clouds associated with the remnants appeared elongated from southwest to northeast.

NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites, and NASA uses the satellite data to create images and animations. The animation was created by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

At 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT/1500 UTC) on Saturday, Sept. 9, the National Hurricane Center issued the final advisory on Katia. At that time the remnants of Katia were located near 20.0 degrees north latitude and 97.9 degrees west longitude.

The remnants were moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph (7 kph), and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or so. Maximum sustained winds were near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure was 1004 millibars.

Katia has dissipated over the terrain of eastern Mexico but threat for heavy rainfall continues.

