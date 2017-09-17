A fat-regulating enzyme could hold the key to obesity, diabetes, cancer, other diseases

September 18, 2017
A fat-regulating enzyme could hold the key to obesity, diabetes, cancer, other diseases
Fat is stored in lipid droplets (bright green spots) in yeast cells, which is analogous to how fat is stored in human tissue. Credit: Gil-Soo Han/Rutgers University-New Brunswick

It had already been known that the enzyme known as phosphatidic acid phosphatase plays a crucial role in regulating the amount of fat in the human body. Controlling it is therefore of interest in the fight against obesity.

But scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick have now found that getting rid of the entirely can increase the risk of cancer, inflammation and other ills. Their findings were published online in the Journal of Biological Chemistry last month.

"The goal of our lab is to understand how we can tweak and control this enzyme," said George M. Carman, Board of Governors professor in the Department of Food Science in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. "For years, we have been trying to find out how to fine-tune the enzyme's activity so it's not too active, and creating too much fat, but it's active enough to keep the body healthy."

The enzyme was discovered in 1957 and Gil-Soo Han, research assistant professor in the Rutgers Center for Lipid Research, discovered the gene encoding the enzyme in 2006. The enzyme determines whether the body's phosphatidic acid will be used to create fat, or create the lipids in cell membranes.

The study used baker's yeast as a model organism, since it also contains the key enzyme. Han, study lead author, deleted a gene in yeast to eliminate the enzyme. That led to accumulations of phosphatidic acid, with cells making far more than necessary, said Carman, who founded the center in Rutgers' New Jersey Institute for Food, Nutrition, and Health a decade ago.

"We have found that maybe a more critical role for the enzyme is to make sure that cells are not making too much membrane lipid," Carman said. "If you make too much membrane lipid, you make too much membrane and the cells are permitted to grow uncontrollably, a condition characteristic of cancer."

Since the discovery of the gene encoding the enzyme, people worldwide have studied the enzyme because of its relation to obesity, lipodystrophy, inflammation, diabetes and other conditions, Carman said.

Lately, the Rutgers scientists have been trying to understand the enzyme's structure and function. The next step is to figure out how to control it, Carman said.

"The key take-home message is that things have to be balanced," he said. "To keep the balance between making storage fat and , you have to have balanced diet."

Explore further: Researchers find fat gene

More information: Gil-Soo Han et al, Yeast PAH1 -encoded phosphatidate phosphatase controls the expression of CHO1 -encoded phosphatidylserine synthase for membrane phospholipid synthesis, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2017). DOI: 10.1074/jbc.M117.801720

Related Stories

Researchers find fat gene

March 20, 2006

Rutgers researchers have identified a gene – and the molecular function of its protein product – that provides an important clue to further understanding obesity and may point the way to new drugs to control fat metabolism.

Rutgers Researchers Find Fat Gene

April 5, 2006

Rutgers researchers have identified a human gene, its protein product and the way in which the protein influences how the body processes fat, discoveries that may lead to drugs to control obesity and promote weight loss.

Chemists discovered how the viper venom works

June 8, 2017

Russian scientists report that the enzyme phospholipase A2 from the Vipera nikolskii venom is able to adhere to lipid membranes and cause their aggregation, even if the activity of the enzyme is specifically blocked. This ...

Complex mechanisms in Gaucher disease unravelled

March 30, 2017

Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder of lipid metabolism. Sphingosine, a compound as enigmatic as the sphinx, plays a key role in this metabolic disorder. Scientists from the Bonn research center caesar have identified some ...

Recommended for you

Supraballs offer a new way to color materials

September 18, 2017

An international team of researchers has created a new way to color manufactured materials. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they created the new coloring technique and why ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.