NASA sees formation of comma-shaped Tropical Storm 14W

August 11, 2017
NASA sees formation of comma-shaped Tropical Storm 14W
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm 14W on Aug. 11 at 0118 UTC (Aug. 10 at 9:18 p.m. EDT) shortly after it formed. The storm appeared comma-shaped. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

The fourteenth tropical cyclone of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean hurricane season formed about 200 miles away from Wake Island and a NASA-NOAA satellite saw it take on a comma-shape.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Tropical Storm 14W on August 11 at 0118 UTC (Aug. 10 at 9:18 p.m. EDT) shortly after it formed. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard took a visible light picture of the that showed thunderstorms around the low-level center and a thick band wrapping from the east to south to west, forming a comma-shape.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on August 11, Tropical Storm 14W (14W) had near 35 knots (40 mph/62 kph). It was located at 17.5 degrees north latitude and 168.5 degrees east longitude. That's about 194 nautical miles southeast of Wake Island.

Wake Island is a , located in the northeastern area of the Micronesia sub-region. It's located about 1,501 miles east of Guam.

14W was moving to the west-northwest and after moving over Wake Island is forecast to turn north. The storm is expected to intensify to 45 knots (51.7 mph/83.3 kph), before becoming extratropical.

Explore further: NASA sees Typhoon Noru raging near the Minami Tori Shima Atoll

Related Stories

NASA catches formation of Tropical Depression 13W

August 1, 2017

The thirteenth tropical cyclone of the northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season has formed and NASA's Terra satellite obtained a visible-light image of the storm revealing that it's already battling wind shear.

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

Tropical Storm Kulap forms a fist on satellite image

July 24, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Tropical Storm Kulap moving through the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the spiral of thunderstorms into the center made it appear like a clenched fist.

NASA spots a waning Tropical Depression Kulap

July 25, 2017

Kulap is now a tropical depression moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of the diminishing storm.

Recommended for you

An improved thickness estimate for Earth's continents

August 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with the University of Southampton in the U.K. has used a new technique to gain a better perspective on the thickness of the Earth's continents. In their paper published in the journal Science, ...

Crank the AC, cut in-car pollution

August 10, 2017

For many, the commute to and from work is a lengthy, stressful process. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it takes the average American about 26½ minutes to get to work. That's nearly an hour each day—to work and back—to ...

Climate change shifts timing of European floods

August 10, 2017

A study conducted by TU Wien and 30 European partners shows that the timing of the floods has shifted across much of Europe, dramatically in some areas. When a major flood event occurs it is often attributed to climate change. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.