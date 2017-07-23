NASA catches formation of Tropical Depression 13W

August 1, 2017
NASA catches formation of Tropical Depression 13W
On Aug. 1 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible-light image of newly formed Tropical Depression 13W in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

The thirteenth tropical cyclone of the northwestern Pacific Ocean typhoon season has formed and NASA's Terra satellite obtained a visible-light image of the storm revealing that it's already battling wind shear.

On Aug. 1 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible-light image of newly formed Tropical Depression 13W in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. The storm appeared to be affected by vertical as a large area of clouds and showers were southeast of the center.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on August 1, Tropical Depression 13W's maximum sustained winds were near 30 knots (34.5 mph/55.5 kph). The storm was centered near 25.4 degrees north latitude and 164.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 398 nautical miles north-northwest of Wake Island.

13W is expected to turn from moving southeast to moving in a north-northwesterly direction. The system will intensify to tropical storm status before becoming extra-tropical.

Explore further: NASA's Terra Satellite catches the end of Tropical Depression Kulap

Related Stories

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

NASA spots a waning Tropical Depression Kulap

July 25, 2017

Kulap is now a tropical depression moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of the diminishing storm.

Recommended for you

Earth likely to warm more than 2 degrees this century

July 31, 2017

Warming of the planet by 2 degrees Celsius is often seen as a "tipping point" that people should try to avoid by limiting greenhouse gas emissions.But the Earth is very likely to exceed that change, according to new University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.