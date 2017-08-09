Merkel rival Schulz calls for electric car quotas in Europe

August 11, 2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel's main rival in Germany's upcoming election is calling for a Europe-wide quota for electric cars.

Martin Schulz told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily newspaper in an interview published Friday that binding quotas would help support electric car technology.

Schulz, whose center-left Social Democratic Party lags far behind Merkel's conservative bloc in the polls, didn't say how high the quota should be.

German carmakers have been the focus of a recent scandal involving cheating on , prompting the government to call auto bosses in for a crisis meeting last week.

The German government wants to put 1 million on the roads by 2020.

The Center for Automotive Management estimates that 22,453 electric and hybrid vehicles were sold in Germany during the first half of the year.

Explore further: Diesel at cross-roads as Germany's car bosses, politicians meet

Related Stories

Berlin pressures automakers as scandals pile up

July 27, 2017

German political leaders took the country's auto industry to task Thursday, demanding more action to reduce harmful diesel emissions even as new cartel allegations surfaced ahead of September elections.

Recommended for you

De-jargonizing program helps decode science speak

August 11, 2017

Science is fascinating to many, but sentences that are full of expert-level terms and description can scare away even the most passionate readers. Can scientists learn to talk about their research without using too many technical ...

AI, crowdsourcing combine to close 'analogy gap'

August 10, 2017

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem devised a method enabling computers to mine databases of patents, inventions and research papers, identifying ideas that can be repurposed to ...

Computer 'anthropologists' study global fashion

August 10, 2017

Each day billions of photographs are uploaded to photo-sharing services and social media platforms, and Cornell computer science researchers are figuring out ways to analyze this visual treasure trove through deep-learning ...

Mozilla and fact-checker engine join fight on fake news

August 9, 2017

Mozilla, the non-profit which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching a drive against "fake news" as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar got its first run-out in public.

Intel set to roll out 100 self-driving cars

August 9, 2017

Silicon Valley giant Intel on Wednesday announced plans for a fleet of self-driving cars following its completion of the purchase of Israeli autonomous technology firm Mobileye.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.