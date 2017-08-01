Encoding smart antibiotics

August 2, 2017
Encoding smart antibiotics
Credit: National Physical Laboratory

A method for designing antibiotics based on random binary encoding, developed by a team led by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), could open up new opportunities in drug discovery.

Biological activity is encoded in molecular of twenty unique amino acids. Antimicrobial activity is no exception and is programmed in short sequences called , which are used by our immune systems to combat .

As the spread of drives the need for stronger, faster and more selective treatments, researchers are developing new sequences based on these naturally-occurring peptides for use in antimicrobial therapies. However, much remains unknown about such sequences – in particular, which sequences are most effective against bacteria without harming our own bodies' cells? And what structural features drive selectivity?

An international team of researchers led by NPL set out to explore antimicrobial selectivity by creating two sets of millions of random antimicrobial sequences built from just two amino acids. The first set of sequences they created was predicted to effectively kill bacteria while also affecting human red blood cells; the second set of sequences was created to exclusively target bacterial cells.

To achieve this, the team capitalised on the property of chirality by replacing one of the two with its . All naturally-occurring protein sequences are chiral (i.e. not identical to their mirror image), a property which leads to their reversed-chirality (mirror image) forms not being able to impact on our immune systems. In contrast, bacteria often switch chirality to produce antibiotics capable of fighting off other bacteria, and can therefore be affected by reversed-chirality sequences.

Consequently, the set of antimicrobial sequences with partially-reversed chirality effectively killed bacteria, including superbugs MRSA and VSE, without negatively affecting human cells, even at very high concentrations. Most strikingly, the two sets of sequences exhibited two fundamentally different physical mechanisms – the toxic homochiral sequences tended to perforate bacterial membranes, while the highly-selective reversed-chirality sequences left no visible markings on membrane surfaces.

The findings, reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie and conducted in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Brighton, the University of Western Australia and the University of Oxford, could open up new opportunities in drug discovery for encoding highly-selective antimicrobials.

Reproducible measurements of are essential to ensuring confidence in the next generation of safe, effective treatments, and NPL's Biotechnology group is developing the measurement infrastructure needed to underpin antimicrobial discovery and development.

Explore further: Computers learn to recognize molecules that can enter cells

More information: Zvi Hayouka et al. Binary Encoding of Random Peptide Sequences for Selective and Differential Antimicrobial Mechanisms, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2017). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201702313

Related Stories

Computers learn to recognize molecules that can enter cells

November 15, 2016

A team of researchers from UCLA and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign originally set out to discover and design antimicrobial peptides—short chains of amino acids that can kill bacteria by punching holes in ...

Anti-antibiotics

July 22, 2013

Antimicrobial peptides are natural antibiotics found in all multicellular organisms. These molecules are viewed as potential drug candidates in the post-antibiotic era because widespread microbial resistance against them ...

Anti-microbial 'grammar' may mean new medicines

October 18, 2006

In most languages, sentences only make sense if the words are placed in the right order. Now, MIT researchers and an IBM colleague have used grammatical principles to help their search for new antimicrobial medicines.

Recommended for you

Getting therapeutic sound waves through thick skulls

August 2, 2017

Ultrasound brain surgery has enormous potential for the treatment of neurological diseases and cancers, but getting sound waves through the skull and into the brain is no easy task. To address this problem, a team of researchers ...

New catalysts efficiently and rapidly remove BPA from water

August 2, 2017

Carnegie Mellon University chemist Terrence J. Collins has developed an approach that quickly and cheaply removes more than 99 percent of bisphenol A (BPA) from water. BPA, a ubiquitous and dangerous chemical used in the ...

The nitty-gritty behind how onions make you cry

August 2, 2017

Adding onions to a recipe can make a meal taste rich and savory, but cutting up the onion can be brutal.  Onions release a compound called lachrymatory factor (LF), which makes the eyes sting and water. Scientists know that ...

Deciphering potent DNA toxin's secrets

August 2, 2017

One of the most potent toxins known acts by welding the two strands of the famous double helix together in a unique fashion which foils the standard repair mechanisms cells use to protect their DNA.

Taking concrete steps toward lower carbon dioxide emissions

August 2, 2017

The hardest thing about concrete just might be the problem of how to make the ubiquitous building material in an environmentally friendly manner. Recent laboratory results at Princeton University indicate that the challenge ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.