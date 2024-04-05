The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is the national measurement standards laboratory for the United Kingdom, based at Bushy Park in Teddington, London, England. It is the largest applied physics organisation in the UK. NPL is an internationally respected centre of excellence in measurement and materials science. Since 1900, when Bushy House was selected as the site of NPL, it has developed and maintained the primary national measurement standards. Today it provides the scientific resources for the National Measurement System financed by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills. NPL also offers a range of commercial services, applying scientific skills to industrial measurement problems, and manages the MSF time signal. Teddington was also home to the UK National Chemical Laboratory but this was closed in 1965 and some of its work was transferred to NPL. The National Physical Laboratory was contractorised in 1995 and is operated by Serco. Since contractorisation, overheads have been halved, third party revenues have grown by 16% per annum, and the number of peer-reviewed research papers published have doubled.

Address
Hampton Road, Middlesex, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.npl.co.uk
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Physical_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Research team creates a chemistry map for human cells

Scientists at NPL worked with Diamond Light Source to publish a study that shows how the chemistry of human cells changes, depending on the structure of their extracellular niche, are major determinants of cell responses ...

Biochemistry

Apr 5, 2024

48

New research unlocks medical potential of jellyfish biomaterial

New research by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and UK biotechnology company Jellagen Ltd has revealed the potential of jellyfish collagen as the foundation for a range of new medical applications and to support new ...

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 24, 2023

25

New cooling technology developed for quantum computing circuits

Typical superconducting quantum circuits, such as qubits—basic processing units of a quantum computer, must be operated at very low temperatures, of a few 10s of millikelvin, or hundredths of a degree from absolute zero ...

Superconductivity

Jun 16, 2023

175

Assessment of methane emissions from onshore LNG facilities

Scientists at NPL have performed measurements using its DIAL facility to better quantify the oil and gas industry's contribution to global methane emissions. Results from the study have been published in Environmental Science ...

Environment

Mar 14, 2023

11

DNA synthesis technologies to close the gene writing gap

NPL, in collaboration with London Biofoundry and BiologIC Technologies Ltd, have released an analysis on existing and emerging DNA Synthesis technologies in Nature Reviews Chemistry, featuring the work on the front cover.

Biochemistry

Mar 10, 2023

128

Emerging technologies to improve thermometry reliability

In a recent paper co-authored by researchers from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Research Council of Canada and Graham Machin, National Physical Laboratory Senior Fellow, the research team ...

General Physics

Oct 19, 2022

44

