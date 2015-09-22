A map of the cell's power station

August 21, 2017
A map of the cell's power station
The net-like structure of green colored mitochondria from the baker's yeast model organism. Credit: Source: AG Meisinger

Mitochondria are the cell's power stations; they transform the energy stored in nutrients for use by cells. If this function is disturbed, mitochondrial diseases can develop that often affect organs that have a high metabolism, like the brain or the heart. The research labs at the University of Freiburg led by Prof. Dr. Chris Meisinger and Dr. Nora Vögtle successfully mapped the landscape of proteins in the subcompartments of mitochondria for the first time. They published their research in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Mitochondria consist of four subcompartments: one outer and one inner membrane, which are each surrounded by watery intermembrane spaces and the so-called matrix, which is the innermost reaction chamber of mitochondria. Each of these subcompartments has its own equipment to carry out specific functions. In addition to providing energy, mitochondria do other important metabolic tasks that involve proteins, like controlling the programmed death of cells. There are roughly 1500 species of these proteins in humans; baker's yeast, which the scientists used as a model, has 1000. Until now, researchers were unable to attribute many of these proteins to one of the four subcompartments. This is important for understanding the exact mechanisms of metabolic pathways and the functions of previously unknown proteins.

Using isolated mitochondria from baker's yeast, the researchers were able to apply fractionation methods to meticulously isolate the proteins in each compartment and hence map virtually the entire protein landscape of mitochondria. In their research, scientists from the University of Freiburg were also able to discover more than 200 additional proteins that had previously not been attributed to mitochondria. Their published study could thus serve the international research community as a basis for studying the potential new functions of and for better understanding of the central biochemical processes in cells and the development of many diseases.

Explore further: Scientists describe a well-defined mitochondrial proteome in baker's yeast

More information: F.-Nora Vögtle et al, Landscape of submitochondrial protein distribution, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-00359-0

Related Stories

Evolution of mitochondria

May 18, 2016

Mitochondria are the power stations of human cells. They provide the energy needed for the cellular metabolism. But how did these power stations evolve, and how are they constructed? Researchers from the University of Freiburg ...

Lipids support protein machinery

November 5, 2015

In the membranes of mitochondria, the power stations of the cell, are many different embedded proteins. These proteins perform key functions for the mitochondria. A team led by the biochemist Dr. Thomas Becker from the University ...

Closing the gate to mitochondria

May 9, 2017

Eukaryotic cells contain thousands of proteins, which are distributed to different cellular compartments with specific functions. A German-Swiss team of scientists led by Prof. Dr. Bettina Warscheid from the University of ...

Recommended for you

A holodeck for flies, fish and mice

August 21, 2017

How do people orient themselves when they are in a new area? How do we use street signs or houses, for instance, to estimate the distance we have traveled? Put simply: how do we update our mental map? Neuroscientists have ...

The dangerous game of the 'highwayman' beetle

August 21, 2017

We all know the type. The project co-worker who doesn't really work on the project, but shows up for the group photo. The dinner companion who develops alligator arms when the check appears. Shirkers. Goldbrickers. Idlers. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.