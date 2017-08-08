Researchers detail one of the biggest proteins ever found

August 9, 2017
Researchers detail one of the biggest proteins ever found
Schematic view of how the bacterium Marinomonas promoryiens attaches itself onto the ice surface with the MpAFP protein. This structure of the protein is shown in more detail. It is like an arm and a hand of a human being. At the base, it is attached to the bacterial membrane (left) like how an arm is attached to our body. Next it has a long arm that enables the hand on the far right to reach out and grab various things. Here, the hand of the adhesin can grip onto ice, proteins and sugars, which help the bacteria bind to ice and diatoms. Credit: S. Guo

A bacterium living in the icy-cold waters of Antarctica manages to survive by gripping on to the ice surface. The protein used by the bacterium to do this—a kind of extendable anchor—has been detailed by a group of researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), Queen's University (Canada) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (Israel). Quite special, because at 600 nanometers, it is one of the biggest proteins for which the structure has ever been identified. Useful too, because knowledge about how bacteria attach themselves is helpful if you want to prevent this, for example, in pathogenic bacteria that grip on to human cells in a similar way.

It had always been thought that this protein was contained in the body of the Marinomonas promoryiensis and helps prevent the bacterium from freezing in the icy-cold waters of Antarctica. Until a few years ago it was discovered that this protein, called MpAFP, actually lies on the of the bacterium, operating as an 'adhesin', a kind of anchor to grip on to the surface, in this case the ice surface above the water.

Giant format

The researchers, led by Dr. Ilja Voets (TU/e) and Professor Peter Davies (Queen's), have now detailed the whole structure of this protein in a publication in the journal Science Advances. "This is a first for such an adhesin," says primary author Shuaiqi Guo (Phil), who undertook this study as a PhD student in Canada and has been working in Eindhoven since then. "Moreover, it is one of the biggest proteins ever to be detailed. At a length of 600 nanometers, it is a giant compared with most proteins of between 2 and 15 nanometers in size."

Jigsaw puzzle

Due to the huge size a different approach to normal was needed. Proteins are often crystallized—solidified in the same configuration—so that their structures can be determined using x-ray diffraction. "We chopped up the protein into five parts and studied it using different methods," Voets says. "Apart from , we also used x-ray scattering, a specialist field of ours in Eindhoven, and ." Then they put all the pieces together like a .

Researchers detail one of the biggest proteins ever found
Two images of the Marinomonas promoryiensis bacterium obtained by transmission electron microscopy. The protein, acting like an extendable anchor, is clearly visible. Credit: Dylan Atkins

Symbiosis

They discovered that each piece of the protein had its own function. And that the protein could help the bacteria survive very well in these extreme conditions, although differently than thought. The protein is able to bind to 'diatoms', organisms in the water that photosynthesize the oxygen the bacterium needs. Thanks to this binding, these organisms stay at the surface of the water where there is most light—in a symbiotic relationship therefore.

Prevention of attachment

One of the possible applications of this work is the development of methods that ensure that bacteria cannot actually grip on to certain surfaces. "For example, we saw that the actual 'gripping' happens with a very small part at the extremity of the ," Voets says. "Pathogenic bacteria attach themselves in the same way to where they cause infections. Now that we know how they attach themselves, we should be able to find a way of preventing this."

Explore further: Sabotaging bacteria propellers to stop infections

More information: "Structure of a 1.5-MDa adhesin that binds its Antarctic bacterium to diatoms and ice" Science Advances (2017). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1701440 , http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/3/8/e1701440

Related Stories

Sabotaging bacteria propellers to stop infections

August 31, 2016

When looking at bacteria, you typically see also flagella: long hairs that protrudes from the bacteria's body. The key function of the flagella is movement – what scientists call 'motility'. The flagella give the bacteria ...

More than meets the eye to ulcer-inducing bacterial protein

June 26, 2017

Scientists at The University of Western Australia and Perth-based biotech Ondek Pty Ltd have revealed new insights into the function of an important bacterial protein in Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium that causes stomach ...

Big data approach to predict protein structure

March 24, 2017

Nothing works without proteins in the body, they are the molecular all-rounders in our cells. If they do not work properly, severe diseases, such as Alzheimer's, may result. To develop methods to repair malfunctioning proteins, ...

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.