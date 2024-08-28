The Eindhoven University of Technology is a university of technology located in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The motto of the university is: Mens agitat molem (The mind brings matter into motion). The university was the second of its kind in the Netherlands, only Delft University of Technology existed previously. Until mid-1980 it was known as the Technische Hogeschool Eindhoven (abbr. THE). In 2011 QS World University Rankings placed Eindhoven at 146th internationally, but 61st globally for Engineering & IT. Furthermore, in 2011 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) rankings, TU/e was placed at the 52-75 bucket internationally in Engineering/Technology and Computer Science ( ENG ) category and at 34th place internationally in the Computer Science subject field. The Eindhoven University of Technology was founded as the Technische Hogeschool Eindhoven (THE) on June 23, 1956 by the Dutch government. It was the second institute of its kind in the Netherlands, preceded only by the Delft University of Technology. It is located on its own campus in the center of Eindhoven, just north of the central station.

Address Den Dolech 2, Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands Website http://www.tue.nl/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eindhoven_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

