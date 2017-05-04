Sexually deceptive spider orchids fool wasps

May 5, 2017
Sexually deceptive spider orchids fool wasps
Credit: University of Western Australia

Scientists at The University of Western Australia, in collaboration with researchers from The Australian National University, have uncovered the chemical compounds used by a species of spider orchid (Caladenia) to sexually seduce male wasp pollinators.

Pollination by sexual deception is an extremely specialised pollination strategy used by many Australian orchids. These orchid mimic the sex of a female wasp in order to lure the male to pollinate the flower by the false promise of sex.

Dr Bjorn Bohman from UWA's School of Molecular Sciences said the researchers were able to demonstrate for the first time the makeup of sulfur-containing chemicals the orchid uses to attract wasps for pollination.

"We demonstrated the spider orchid, attracts its pollinator with a unique system of chemicals never seen before in science," Dr Bohman said. 

"The same chemicals mimic the of the wasp, and also represent the first occurrence of sulfur containing sex pheromones in the hymenoptera, the group of insects containing , bees and ants."

"It is important for understanding the survival of plants to determine how they achieve pollination. So far there have been very few studies which pinpoint the chemicals involved in the communication between the flower and pollinator."

Spider orchids are a diverse collection of Australian orchids, comprising over 360 species. They use multiple pollination strategies including food-reward, food-deception and most bizarrely, sexual deception.

Until now the identity of the chemicals involved in sexual deception have remained elusive for any spider orchid species.

"Studies of the chemistry of this group, beyond revealing new natural chemicals, also offer a unique opportunity to understand the role of floral odors in the evolution of sexual deception as a pollination strategy," Dr Bohman said.

The power of these sex pheromones can be seen in remarkable footage where a male wasp abandons his female partner in preference for copulation with the flower. 

These unprecedented observations confirm the extreme sexual attractiveness of the spider orchid to the pollinators, via mimicry of the sex pheromones.

"We had to use methods that normally aren't used for pollination chemistry. Instead we had to bring together a team of biologists, analytical chemists and organic chemists, to identify the active chemicals."

"We hope that new collaborations between organic chemists and biologists will move the field of chemistry forward."

"The web of a spider - Sulfurous semiochemicals seduce male wasp pollinator" has been published by Angewandte Chemie.

Explore further: Orchid seductress ropes in unsuspecting males

More information: Björn Bohman et al. The chemical web of a spider orchid - Sulfurous semiochemicals seduce male wasp pollinator, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2017). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201702864

Related Stories

Orchid seductress ropes in unsuspecting males

May 21, 2015

A single population of a rare hammer orchid species known as a master of sexual deception appears to have recently evolved to seduce a new and wider-spread species of impressionable male wasps.

Orchid sexual deceit has male wasps in a loved-up frenzy

April 29, 2008

Orchids are admired by humans and insects alike, but according to Macquarie University research, one Australian wasp is so enthralled by ‘Orchid Fever' that actually he ejaculates while pollinating orchid flowers.

New research explains orchids' sexual trickery

December 17, 2009

A new study reveals the reason why orchids use sexual trickery to lure insect pollinators. The study, published in the January issue of The American Naturalist, finds that sexual deception in orchids leads to a more efficient ...

Rare orchids keep quiet on pollination process

December 4, 2014

Orchids located throughout the south-west continued to excite and amaze locals during the recent wildflower season as conservationists work to secure the endangered specimens.

Australian orchids' sneaky sex tricks

August 20, 2007

Australian orchids are engaged in an arms race, using sensory overload to seduce male insects. Macquarie University PhD student Anne Gaskett has discovered just how they do it. Her work is important to the conservation of ...

Recommended for you

Colony density, not hormones, triggers honeybee 'puberty'

May 5, 2017

New research helps answer a long-standing mystery of how honeybees sense the size and strength of their colony, a critical cue for the bees to switch from investing solely in survival to also investing in reproduction.

Sexually deceptive spider orchids fool wasps

May 5, 2017

Scientists at The University of Western Australia, in collaboration with researchers from The Australian National University, have uncovered the chemical compounds used by a species of spider orchid (Caladenia) to sexually ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.