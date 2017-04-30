Pox virus discovery has implications for vaccines and cancer

May 3, 2017
Pox virus discovery has implications for vaccines and cancer
The image shows the recruitment of Chk1 (a protein in the same pathway as ATR, shown by green dots) out of the cell nucleus onto viral factories in the cytoplasm (shown in magenta) in a cell infected with Vaccinia virus. Credit: The Francis Crick Institute

Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have made a surprising discovery about the Vaccinia virus, a large DNA virus belonging to the pox family that was used as the vaccine to eradicate smallpox.

Today, the Vaccina virus is being developed and used in vaccines for a number of other diseases and in immunotherapy to treat cancer.

Contrary to previous assumptions, the Crick team found that the Vaccinia virus needs proteins from the host cells it infects to replicate.

Michael Way of the Crick explains: "Poxviruses, unlike other DNA viruses such as herpesviruses, do not replicate in the cell nucleus, where the host's DNA machinery is located. Instead, it was previously thought that Vaccinia replicates its DNA outside the nucleus, in the host cell's cytoplasm because it does not require any factors from the cell as it only uses ."

Dr Way's team infected cells with Vaccinia and used microscopy to look at where a number of host cell proteins involved in replicating and repairing DNA were localised after infection. They also looked at what happened to the virus's ability to replicate when they removed proteins involved in the 's usual response to DNA damage.

They discovered that Vaccinia does in fact use host proteins, alongside viral proteins, to replicate its DNA.

One of these proteins, called ATR, is involved in overcoming damage to our DNA caused by chemicals, UV light or replication errors. The scientists found that ATR might promote viral DNA replication in a similar way to its normal role in preventing damage caused by errors in DNA replication.

Dr Way says: "From a basic science point of view, our work has now opened up using Vaccinia as a new model system to provide further insights into the role of ATR in regulating DNA replication and in maintaining DNA integrity during the DNA damage response.

"With the eradication of smallpox, the development of anti-poxviral strategies has not evolved much. Yet, outbreaks of monkeypox in the USA, for instance, highlight the continued risk this family of viruses might cause in the future. Therefore, having access to anti-poxviral agents remains of interest. So far, such agents have always targeted pox viral proteins. Our findings indicate that drugs targeting host molecules involved in DNA replication, damage and repair might be repurposed to protect against poxvirus infection."

The research also has implications for cancer immunotherapy using the Vaccinia virus. Dr Way adds: "Recent thinking favours combining Vaccinia immunotherapy with conventional anti-tumour therapies for maximal effect. However, such therapies should not decrease the 's ability to replicate inside a tumour, which is a key factor for efficacy against cancer. Our work therefore suggests that poxvirus therapy should not be combined with chemical inhibitors of ATR, and possibly other inhibitors of the DNA damage response, as this may weaken viral replication."

Explore further: Human genomic pathways to bronchitis virus therapy

More information: Antonio Postigo et al. Cytoplasmic ATR Activation Promotes Vaccinia Virus Genome Replication, Cell Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2017.04.025

Related Stories

Human genomic pathways to bronchitis virus therapy

November 18, 2015

Viral replication and spread throughout a host organism employs many proteins, but the process is not very well understood. Scientists at A*STAR have led a collaborative study to learn which host factors play a key role in ...

Poxviruses defeat antiviral defenses by duplicating a gene

August 16, 2012

Scientists have discovered that poxviruses, which are responsible for smallpox and other diseases, can adapt to defeat different host antiviral defenses by quickly and temporarily producing multiple copies of a gene that ...

Researchers identify novel compound to halt virus replication

January 3, 2012

A team of scientists from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have identified a novel compound that inhibits viruses from replicating. The findings, which are published online in the Journal of Virology, could lead ...

Prevention of RNA virus replication

November 29, 2016

Researchers at Okayama University have successfully cleaved influenza viral RNA to prevent its replication using novel artificial RNA restriction enzymes in laboratory cell cultures. While further improvements are needed, ...

Recommended for you

A trick of the light: How the hatchetfish hides

May 3, 2017

Hatchetfish, tiny "alien-looking" creatures known for an uncanny ability to hide out in open water, use mirror-like scales to deflect and diffuse light to make themselves invisible to predators, scientists reported Wednesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.