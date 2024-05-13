The Francis Crick Institute (formerly the UK Centre for Medical Research and Innovation) is a biomedical research centre in London, which opened in 2016. The institute is a partnership between Cancer Research UK, Imperial College London, King's College London (KCL), the Medical Research Council, University College London (UCL) and the Wellcome Trust. The institute is planned to have 1,500 staff, including 1,250 scientists, and an annual budget of over £100 million, making it the biggest single biomedical laboratory in Europe.

Researchers identify female sex determining gene in mice

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the Université Cote d'Azur, together with other labs in France and Switzerland, have identified a gene which is an early determining factor of ovary development in mice.

Cell & Microbiology

Nov 2, 2023

Research outlines how sex differences have evolved

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and Heidelberg University in Germany have shown that sex differences in animals vary dramatically across species, organs and developmental stages, and evolve quickly at the gene ...

Evolution

Nov 2, 2023

A heartbeat in a dish: Growing specialized heart cells

Detailed examinations of the heart have revealed the pivotal role of the left ventricle—it's the area of the heart that develops first and provides the force to pump blood around our bodies. Crucially, it is also the area ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 25, 2023

