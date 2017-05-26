Europe's first 'eTree' puts down roots in central France

May 29, 2017
The first &quot;eTree&quot; technology used in Europe developed by Solar Tree Europ, a French-Israeli start up, pictured during
The first "eTree" technology used in Europe developed by Solar Tree Europ, a French-Israeli start up, pictured during an inauguration ceremony in Nevers, northern France on May 29, 2017

A solar tree with giant square leaves that convert sunlight into electricity was unveiled in the central French town of Nevers on Monday, allowing passers-by to charge their phones, surf the internet... or just enjoy the shade.

The town of 37,000 on the Loire river is the first in Europe to experiment with the technology developed by Israeli company Sol-logic.

Inspired by the found in the Israeli desert and African savanna, the futuristic-looking "eTree" also supplies water and .

The first prototype was unveiled in Israel in 2014. A year later the first operational model was presented at the COP 21 climate conference in Paris.

Since then solar trees have been planted in around 10 cities in Israel and the US.

Explore further: Video: Solar power from energy-harvesting trees

Related Stories

Video: Solar power from energy-harvesting trees

February 16, 2015

Scientists at VTT have developed a prototype of a tree that harvests solar energy from its surroundings - whether indoors or outdoors - stores it and turns it into electricity to power small devices such as mobile phones, ...

Arnhem plants the world's first 'urban climate tree'

August 18, 2014

Arnhem has planted the world's first ever stadsklimaatboom ('urban climate tree') in the Sonsbeekkwartier. This district is experiencing serious heat problems, which are known as the 'urban heat island effect'. The tree will ...

Using Google to map our ecosystem

February 28, 2017

Researchers in the Singapore-ETH Centre's Future Cities Laboratory developed a method to quantify ecosystem services of street trees. Using nearly 100,000 images from Google Street View, the study helps further understanding ...

Intel to pump $6 bn into Israel

May 1, 2014

US computer chip giant Intel is to invest close to $6 billion in upgrading its Israeli production facilities, Israeli Economy Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Europe's first 'eTree' puts down roots in central France

May 29, 2017

A solar tree with giant square leaves that convert sunlight into electricity was unveiled in the central French town of Nevers on Monday, allowing passers-by to charge their phones, surf the internet... or just enjoy the ...

Chinese fans trash blackout as Google AI wins again

May 25, 2017

Chinese netizens fumed Thursday over a government ban on live coverage of Google algorithm AlphaGo's battle with the world's top Go player, as the programme clinched their three-match series in the ancient board game.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.