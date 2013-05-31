Electrons losing weight

May 1, 2017

The measured mass of electrons in solids is always larger than the value predicted by theory. The reason for this is that theoretical calculations do not account properly for various interactions with other electrons or lattice vibrations – that "dress" the electrons. EPFL scientists have now carried out a study on a lithium-containing copper oxide and have found that its electrons are 2.5 times lighter than was predicted by theoretical calculations. The work is published in Physical Review Letters and has made the cover.

The lab of Marco Grioni at EPFL used a spectroscopy technique called ARPES (), which allows researchers to "track" electron behavior in a solid material. In this case, the solid material was a copper oxide, a member of the transition-metal oxide family of materials, which have wide-ranging applications for their electronic, magnetic and catalytic properties. In this type of copper oxide Cu atoms have two different values of valence, making it a "mixed-valence" compound.

The researchers used ARPES to measure the energy of the electron bands in the copper oxide. This then helped them calculate the mass of its . Simply put, the broader the band, the smaller the electron's mass.

Running the measurements, the scientists found that the 's electrons are actually 2.5 times lighter than the values given by theoretical predictions. "This is rather unique and unexpected," says Marco Grioni. "It goes against a widely accepted tenet of many-body theory that says that correlation effects generally yield narrower bands and larger electron masses."

The authors state that present-day electronic structure calculation techniques may provide an intrinsically inappropriate description of ligand-to-d hybridizations in late transition metal oxides.

Explore further: Prediction of superconductivity in compounds based on iridium oxide opens a new chapter for superconductors

More information: S. Moser et al. Electronic Phase Separation and Dramatic Inverse Band Renormalization in the Mixed-Valence Cuprate, Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.118.176404

Related Stories

Measuring time without a clock

February 8, 2017

EPFL scientists have been able to measure the ultrashort time delay in electron photoemission without using a clock. The discovery has important implications for fundamental research and cutting-edge technology.

Elusive metal discovered

August 22, 2012

Carnegie scientists are the first to discover the conditions under which nickel oxide can turn into an electricity-conducting metal. Nickel oxide is one of the first compounds to be studied for its electronic properties, ...

Recommended for you

Quantum effects lead to more powerful battery charging

May 1, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have theoretically shown that, when multiple nanoscale batteries are coupled together, they can be charged faster than if each battery was charged individually. The improvement arises from collective ...

Physicists breeding Schroedinger cat states

May 1, 2017

Physicists have learned how they could breed Schrödinger cats in optics. Scientists tested a method that could potentially amplify superpositions of classical states of light beyond microscopic limits and help determine ...

The LHC has restarted for its 2017 run

May 1, 2017

Today, the LHC once again began circulating beams of protons, for the first time this year. This follows a 17-week-long extended technical stop.

Mapping the edge of reality

April 28, 2017

Australian and German researchers have collaborated to develop a genetic algorithm to confirm the rejection of classical notions of causality.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.