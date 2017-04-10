New protein regulated by cellular starvation

April 11, 2017
New protein regulated by cellular starvation
Figure 1: Localization of the SHPRH protein inside cellular nucleus. SHPRH (green) is localized inside the nucleus (blue), in particular in areas called nucleoli (red). The nucleoli are also the locations where ribosomes (the cell's protein factories) are synthetized. SHPRH clusters (or foci) appear when cells starve. Credit: Institute for Basic Science

Researchers at the Center of Genomic Integrity, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), have found out an unexpected role for a protein involved in the DNA repair mechanism. The protein SHPRH not only helps to fix mistakes generated during DNA replication, but also contributes to the generation of new ribosomes, the cell's "protein factories." The newly discovered task depends on the nutritional state of the cell and might be associated with aging and anemia. This research has been recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

"Some proteins that repair damaged DNA are produced by the cells at high quantities even when there are no DNA mistakes to correct," explains MYUNG Kyungjae, corresponding author of the study. "Therefore we thought the was likely to have another role beyond DNA repair." It turns out that SHPRH joins the category of proteins that have plural functions.

A clue about the extra function of SHPRH came from its location in the cell. IBS researchers identified where SHRPH localizes inside mammalian cells. They discovered that SHPRH is located inside the cell's nucleus, in particular sections of the nucleus where ribosomes are made, known as nucleoli.

Interestingly, when no new nutrients were added to the cells for multiple days, clusters of SHPRH appeared. This triggered the idea to test SHPRH behavior during cellular starvation. As expected, the research team found that just two hours after growing cells without nutrients in the experiment, SHPRH clusters (or foci) appeared, and when nutrients were added, they disappeared again.

Since nucleoli are the production sites of ribosomes, IBS scientists investigated SHPRH's role in synthesis and clarified that the second function of SHPRH in mammals is associated with the transcription of rRNA, an essential component of ribosomes. "DNA repair proteins are often connected with the growth function. For example, the rate of cell proliferation depends on the rate of protein synthesis, which is regulated by the ribosome and the rRNA," points out LEE Deokjae, the first author of the study. Since flaws in ribosome biogenesis are connected with several metabolic problems; aging, anemia and cancers, studying these proteins is very promising. "When lack nutrition, they cannot grow normally, they slow their energy consumption and reduce ribosome production."

In case of cellular starvation, SHPRH is clustered in foci and dissociated from ribosomal DNA that is packed in a so-called 'poised' state, ready to be active as soon as the cell has enough nutrients. For this reason, if nutrients are added during a time of starvation, the SHPRH spots disappear and ribosome production can be quickly recovered.

"We have yet to clarify the exact role of these SHPRH foci," comments Lee. "Are they just a temporary trash bin of unnecessary proteins? Are they connected with aging? We still do not know, but we have several hypothesis. Future experiments will tell."

Explore further: How eating less can slow the aging process

More information: Deokjae Lee, Jungeun An, Young-Un Park, Hungjiun Liaw, Roger Woodgate, Jun Hong Park, and Kyungjae Myung. SHPRH regulates rRNA transcription by recognizing the histone code in an mTOR-dependent manner. PNAS. April 2017. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1701978114

Related Stories

How eating less can slow the aging process

February 13, 2017

There's a multi-billion-dollar industry devoted to products that fight signs of aging, but moisturizers only go skin deep. Aging occurs deeper—at a cellular level—and scientists have found that eating less can slow this ...

Translating the ribosome's grim role

March 22, 2017

A large number of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNA) have been found associating with the ribosome, the protein-making machinery in the cytoplasm. What the so-called 'noncoding' RNAs are doing on the ribosome, whose main job is ...

Ribosome recycling as a drug target

December 5, 2016

Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich researchers have elucidated a mechanism that recycles bacterial ribosomes stalled on messenger RNAs that lack termination codons. The protein involved provides a potential target for ...

Recommended for you

Accurate DNA misspelling correction method

April 11, 2017

Researchers at the Institute of Basic Science (IBS) proved the accuracy of a recently developed gene editing method. This works as "DNA scissors" designed to identify and substitute just one nucleotide among the 3 billion. ...

Study reveals plants 'listen' to find sources of water

April 11, 2017

A study led by The University of Western Australia has found plants have far more complex and developed senses than we thought with the ability to detect and respond to sounds to find water, and ultimately survive.

Scientists discover how crucial DNA sequences endure

April 11, 2017

As cells divide, some of their DNA is rearranged, spurring the emergence of new traits that can dictate whether a species survives or flounders. But some stretches of DNA appear to be so crucial to the basic functioning of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.