Physicists prove that it's impossible to cool an object to absolute zero

March 23, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
ice
Credit: photos-public-domain.com

(Phys.org)—In 1912, chemist Walther Nernst proposed that cooling an object to absolute zero is impossible with a finite amount of time and resources. Today this idea, called the unattainability principle, is the most widely accepted version of the third law of thermodynamics—yet so far it has not been proved from first principles.

Now for the first time, physicists Lluís Masanes and Jonathan Oppenheim at the University College of London have derived the third law of thermodynamics from first principles. After more than 100 years, the result finally puts the third law on the same footing as the first and second laws of thermodynamics, both of which have already been proved.

"The goal of fundamental physics is to derive all the laws of nature and to describe all phenomena by only assuming a small set of principles (like mechanics, the Standard Model of particle physics, etc.)," Masanes told Phys.org. "And that's what we do. In addition, this derivation unveils the strong connections among the limitations of cooling, the positivity of the heat capacity, the reversibility of microscopic dynamics, etc. Personally, I love that the whole of thermodynamics (including the third law) has been derived from more fundamental principles."

To prove the third law, the physicists used ideas from computer science and . There, a common problem is to determine the amount of resources required to perform a certain task. When applied to cooling, the question becomes how much work must be done and how large must the cooling reservoir be in order to cool an object to (0 Kelvin, -273.15°C, or -459.67°F)?

The physicists showed that cooling a system to absolute zero requires either an infinite amount of work or an infinite reservoir. This finding is in agreement with the widely accepted physical explanation of the unattainability of absolute zero: As the temperature approaches zero, the system's entropy (disorder) approaches zero, and it is not possible to prepare a system in a state of zero entropy in a finite number of steps.

The new result led the physicists to a second question: If we can't reach absolute zero, then how close can we get (with finite time and resources)? It turns out that the answer is closer than might be expected. The scientists showed that lower temperatures can be obtained with only a modest increase of resources. Yet they also showed that there are limits here, as well. For example, a system cannot be cooled exponentially quickly, since this would result in a negative , which is a physical impossibility.

One of the nice features of the new proof is that it applies not only to large, classical systems (which traditional usually deals with), but also to quantum systems and to any conceivable type of cooling process.

For this reason, the results have widespread theoretical implications. Cooling to very low temperatures is a key component in many technologies, such as quantum computers, quantum simulations, and high-precision measurements. Understanding what it takes to get close to absolute zero could help guide the development and optimization of future cooling protocols for these applications.

"Now that we have a better understanding of the limitations of cooling, I would like to optimize the existing methods or come up with new ones," Masanes said.

Explore further: Quantum shortcuts cannot bypass the laws of thermodynamics

More information: Lluís Masanes and Jonathan Oppenheim. "A general derivation and quantification of the third law of thermodynamics." Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/ncomms14538

Related Stories

Quantum shortcuts cannot bypass the laws of thermodynamics

March 16, 2017

(Phys.org)—Over the past several years, physicists have developed quantum shortcuts that speed up the operation of quantum systems. Surprisingly, some of these shortcuts theoretically appear to enable systems to operate ...

Black hole thermodynamics

September 10, 2014

In the 1800s scientists studying things like heat and the behavior of low density gases developed a theory known as thermodynamics. As the name suggests, this theory describes the dynamic behavior of heat (or more generally ...

Recommended for you

Physicist develops drip-free wine bottle

March 23, 2017

Drips are the bane of every wine drinker's existence. He or she uncorks a bottle of wine, tips it toward the glass, and a drop, or even a stream, runs down the side of the bottle. Sure, you could do what sommeliers in restaurants ...

Scientists evade the Heisenberg uncertainty principle

March 22, 2017

ICFO Researchers report the discovery of a new technique that could drastically improve the sensitivity of instruments such as magnetic resonance imagers (MRIs) and atomic clocks. The study, published in Nature, reports a ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

JongDan
3 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
Bad wording – you cannot "prove" something in real world by looking at mathematical models of reality. It does express the 3rd Law of TD in more basic terms though.
gkam
1 / 5 (1) 24 minutes ago
If they think there is no such achievement as absolute zero they have never looked into the eyes of my Air Force Hematologist.

He was a monster.
Uncle Ira
not rated yet 10 minutes ago
If they think there is no such achievement as absolute zero they have never looked into the eyes of my Air Force Hematologist.
Cher, why you don't read the articles before you make the comment? This is not about the Air Force or hematologists. It's about physics.

He was a monster.
There is not anything about monsters in him either.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.