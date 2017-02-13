February 13, 2017

Diesel Cruze tops all gas or diesel cars at 52 mpg highway

General Motors says its new Chevrolet Cruze diesel compact sedan will get up to 52 miles per gallon on the highway, the best mileage of any car that isn't a hybrid or electric vehicle.

The 2017 diesel with a six-speed manual transmission and 1.6-liter diesel engine also gets 30 mpg in the city and a combined city-highway mileage of 37, according to government estimates.

Diesel engines have gotten a lot of bad publicity of late with the Volkswagen emissions scandal. But GM says the Cruze complies with all U.S. pollution standards.

The Cruze still is bested by many and two gas-electric hybrids. The Toyota Prius Eco gets 53 mpg on the highway and the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid gets 59.

The Cruze diesel starts at just under $24,000.

