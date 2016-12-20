Solar power project at Northeast US military base underway

A solar power project officials say is the largest in the military in the Northeastern U.S. is moving forward.

Groundbreaking was set for Tuesday at a capped landfill on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The base is about 18 miles southeast of Trenton, New Jersey.

Plans call for the installation of more than 50,000 solar panels that will produce 16.5 megawatts, or enough renewable energy to power more than 2,500 homes.

