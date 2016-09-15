September 15, 2016

Kangaroo Island could be powered by 100 percent renewable energy

by University of Technology, Sydney

Kangaroo Island could be powered by 100 percent renewable energy
Kelly Hill Conservation Park, Kangaroo Island. Credit: CC 3.0 pauljill flickr

South Australia's iconic Kangaroo Island could be powered by up to 100 per cent renewable energy at a comparable cost to replacing the aging undersea electrical cable connecting the island to the mainland grid, a new study announced today.

The Towards 100% Renewable Energy for Kangaroo Island research study was completed by the Institute for Sustainable Futures (ISF) at the University of Technology Sydney. The study was assisted by RenewablesSA and the Kangaroo Island Council.

ISF Research Director and lead author of the study Chris Dunstan said the project demonstrates the very real potential of renewables to generate clean, reliable and cost-effective electricity for edge-of-grid communities like Kangaroo Island.

"10 local electricity supply scenarios were modelled as alternative sources of power for Kangaroo Island," Mr Dunstan said.

"Replacing the 15km undersea cable is estimated to cost $77 million over a 25-year period, which includes $36 million for the cable and $37 million for the imported power.

"The most cost-effective alternative is a local supply of wind, solar photovoltaics and diesel generation, complemented by battery storage and demand management. This wind-solar-diesel hybrid solution could supply Kangaroo Island with 86 per cent renewable energy for only $10 million more than a new cable option.

"For a further $13 million, 100 per cent renewable power could be provided by upgrading diesel generation to cutting-edge biomass technology fuelled by unharvested local plantation forest.

"Both renewable energy supply options could actually cost Kangaroo Islanders less than the new cable over a 25-year period when indirect costs like savings in local network charges are included," Mr Dunstan said.

Kangaroo Island Mayor Peter Clements welcomed the study, saying, "Kangaroo Island has a wealth of wind, solar and biomass resources. Developing a mini-grid to take advantage of these natural assets and produce reliable, affordable power is a win-win for the island's residents and businesses."

Chief Executive Officer of the Kangaroo Island Council, Mr Andrew Boardman said, "There is more work to be done to develop our options, but this study shows Kangaroo Island has great opportunities for economic and renewable energy leadership. A pathway to 100 per cent supply can deliver greater local economic development, strengthen energy resilience and enhance the island's reputation as a unique environmental icon."

A public forum will be held on 22 September in Kingscote, Kangaroo Island to share the study's findings and canvass community views about future power supply options.

More information: The study report is available online: www.uts.edu.au/research-and-te … energy-and-climate-6

Provided by University of Technology, Sydney

Citation: Kangaroo Island could be powered by 100 percent renewable energy (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-kangaroo-island-powered-percent-renewable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Towards 100% renewable energy for Kangaroo Island
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)