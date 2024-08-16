The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) is a university in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The university was founded in its current form in 1981, although its origins trace back to the 1870s. UTS is notable for its central location as the only university with its main campuses within the Sydney CBD. It is part of the Australian Technology Network of universities and has the fifth largest enrolment in Sydney. UTS has been ranked 234th in the World's Top 500 universities by the Times HES (2008) and was one of two Australian Universities given A1 ratings across all major disciplines in 2007 and 2008 by the Federal Government Education department. The present day University of Technology originates from the Sydney Mechanics' School of Arts (the oldest Mechanics' Institute in Australia). In the 1870s the SMSA formed the Workingman's College which was later taken over by the NSW government to form, in 1878, the Sydney Technical College. In 1969, part of the Sydney Technical College became the New South Wales Institute of Technology (NSWIT). It was officially unveiled by Neville Wran.

Address 15 Broadway, Ultimo, New South Wales, Australia 2007 Website http://www.uts.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Technology,_Sydney

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

