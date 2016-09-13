September 13, 2016

Three's a crowd with arrival of new centrifuge

by David Stacey, University of Western Australia

Three’s a crowd with arrival of new centrifuge
Credit: University of Western Australia

The University of Western Australia is now home to the only geotechnical modelling facility in the world that operates three centrifuges.

A third 26 tonne fixed-beam was lowered by crane into the new Indian Ocean Marine Research Centre building after arriving from France last week.

The new facility is part of the National Geotechnical Centrifuge Facility (NGCF) and brings together six Australian universities.

The NGCF is run by the Centre for Offshore Foundation Systems (COFS) and aims to service the national and international geotechnical engineering community by developing safe and economical geotechnical structures, notably for the offshore oil and gas and renewable industry. 

The centrifuge functions by spinning reduced scale foundation models at incredible speeds in order to simulate the stresses experienced by the soil at full-scale conditions.

The new centrifuge has a 10m diameter and is capable of spinning 2400kg of soil at a G-level of 100, which is a force 10 times greater than an astronaut experiences during training.

Results from centrifuge modelling are then applied to full-scale structures and used to help design pipelines, anchors and other offshore infrastructure, at a fraction of the cost and hazard when compared to full-scale testing. 

Credit: University of Western Australia

The NGCF is headed by Professor Christophe Gaudin who has been planning the development and installation of the centrifuge facility since 2012. 

"This is a big milestone for us," Professor Gaudin said. "It's been a huge effort from the whole team at the National Geotechical Centrifuge Facility. There is still a lot of work to do but we hope to be ready for the first spin in about three weeks.

"The inception of the NGCF started about four years ago. Following a funding application to the Australian Research Council and UWA support to house it in the new IOMRC building, it took three years of detailed preparation to design the lab, design the centrifuge, develop all the associated equipment, organise its manufacturing and transport from France and finally assemble it here in UWA."

Provided by University of Western Australia

Citation: Three's a crowd with arrival of new centrifuge (2016, September 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-crowd-centrifuge.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Water jets help mobile oil rigs move on
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)