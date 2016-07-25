July 25, 2016

New method allows easy separation of membrane proteins

by Rupesh Paudyal, talkplant.com

Scientists have described an improved, cost-efficient method to isolate membrane proteins, a class of proteins that are the targets of more than 60 percent of approved therapeutic drugs.

Studying proteins in detail requires them to be separated from thousands of other proteins and lipids (molecular fats) present in the cell. This purification of proteins is essential to gain structural information, which is used to design target drugs. But purification of has been a major hurdle limiting scientific advances. So pharmacological and medical applications are also being constrained by these limitations.

In order to overcome these limitations, scientists at the University of Leeds and the University of Birmingham have developed a new technology using a polymer called SMA (Styrene maleic acid). This polymer has already been used in ar dashboard plastics and is increasingly used in cosmetics, but its application in scientific and medical fields is new. The main advantage of SMA polymer is that it cuts proteins out in their natural environment, which is essential to maintain the function of the proteins.

The study published in Nature Protocols.

Dr Vincent Postis, one of the first authors of this study said, "Our technique uses SMA like a 'cookie cutter' to extract membrane proteins in its fully folded state held together by surrounding . It allows researchers to study the readily following isolation. This method enables the purification of range of membrane proteins, from small to very large, that was for many years deemed almost impossible by many scientists."

Purifying proteins in a naturally folded state offers insights into the 3D details of the protein structure. Knowing the detailed shape of the proteins is essential for targeted drug design, just like designing a key to fit the lock.

Currently, scientists try many different target drugs to find the . But with this , they can understand the shape of the keyhole (meaning the 3D structure of the target protein) and then design the key (the target drug) that fits.

This new technique may prove to be particularly important with the current emergence of antibiotic resistant 'superbugs.' Increased antibiotic resistance has prompted the identification of new and efficient drugs. This new method has the potential to enable scientists to carry out research to do exactly that.

More information: The full article is titled: A method for detergent-free isolation of membrane proteins in their local lipid environment.
www.nature.com/nprot/journal/v … /nprot.2016.070.html

Journal information: Nature Protocols

Provided by talkplant.com

Citation: New method allows easy separation of membrane proteins (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-method-easy-membrane-proteins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New nanoparticle technology to decipher structure and function of membrane proteins
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)