Nature Protocols is an online journal of laboratory protocols for bench researchers. Protocols are presented in a 'recipe' style providing step-by-step descriptions of procedures which users can take to the lab and immediately apply in their own research. Protocols on the site are fully searchable and organized into logical categories to be easily accessible to researchers.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/nprot/index.html Impact factor 7.96 (2012)

