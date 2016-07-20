ESA announces finalists for the 2016 YouTube Your Entomology contest

An image from a video from the Entomological Society of America's YouTube Your Entomology contest. Credit: Entomological Society of America

Since 2009, the Entomological Society of America (ESA) has held a contest called "YouTube Your Entomology," which invites entomologists to showcase their talents and creativity through video. The popular contest has been featured in the New York Times and other media outlets, and the videos often focus on research, teaching, outreach, and other areas.

For the 2016 contest, 43 videos were submitted, and the ESA judges recently selected five finalists. A winner and a runner-up will be announced in September at the 2016 International Congress of Entomology in Orlando, Florida. All finalists will receive a Stinger Award. In addition, the winner will receive $400 and the runner-up will receive $200.

The five finalists and their videos are:

"Benefits of Planting Flowers for Bees"By Katharina Ullmann, University of California, Davis; and Emily May, Xerces Society

"Black Cutworm Adult Trapping"By Erin Hodgson, Adam Sisson, and Brandon KleinkeIowa State University Extension and Outreach

"How Butterflies Create Color & Microscopy in the Field"By Aaron Pomerantz, University of California, Berkeley

"Pollination: Trading Food for Fertilization in 3 Minutes"By Linda S. Rayor, Cornell University; and Carol Jennings, Park Productions at Ithaca College

"The Simplicity of Basic Insecticide Resistance Management Principles and Strategies"By IRAC and CropLife

All of the 43 video submissions for the 2016 contest can be viewed at http://tinyurl.com/zm9n9hh.