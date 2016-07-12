July 12, 2016

Video: How to grow a glowing flower—the chemistry of fluorescence

by American Chemical Society

How to grow a glowing flower: The chemistry of fluorescence (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

If you have ever seen objects "glow" under a black light, you're familiar with fluorescence. But have you ever wondered why some materials fluoresce while others don't?

Reactions explains how works, along with its importance for applications in forensics, medicine and . This week, we're also throwing in a bonus video on how to grow a fluorescent flower for that special someone.

It's all here in these videos:

How To Grow A Fluorescent Flower:

Fluorescence Is Awesome (Here Is How It Works):

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Video: How to grow a glowing flower—the chemistry of fluorescence (2016, July 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-video-flowerthe-chemistry-fluorescence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Quenching mechanism of 2D MnO2 nanosheet towards Au nanocluster fluorescence clarified
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

4 hours ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)