The Entomological Society of America (ESA) has been in existence since 1889. ESA is a non-profit organization committed to serving its 5700 etymologist members and individual members in etymology-related fields. ESA has member representatives from governmental agencies, educational institutions and professional associations who work in disciplines related to the study of insects. ESA publishes reports and research abstracts involving etymology and publishes The Annals of the Entomological Society of America, Environmental Entomology, Journal of Economic Entomology and Journal of Medical Entomology. The headquarters is in Lanham, Maryland with offices around the nation. ESA welcomes press and media inquiries.

Address
10001 Derekwood Lane, Suite 100, Lanham, MD 20706-4876
Website
http://www.entsoc.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entomological_Society_of_America

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Entomological Society of America

Measuring periodical cicadas' chorus with fiber optic cables

Hung from a common utility pole, a fiber optic cable—the kind bringing high-speed internet to more and more American households—can be turned into a sensor to detect temperature changes, vibrations, and even sound, through ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 30, 2023

0

7

Do adult periodical cicadas actually feed on anything?

Every so often, cicadas emerge above ground and blanket the Earth with their exoskeletons while emitting a high-pitched chirp from sunrise to sunset. The periodical cicadas in the genus Magicicada come every 13 or 17 years, ...

Ecology

Oct 18, 2023

0

39

page 1 from 19