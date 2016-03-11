March 11, 2016

Marvel Studios invites female Avengers to a science contest

Calling all would-be female Avengers: Marvel Studios wants you.

The Disney-owned company launched a national contest Friday that invites girls in grades 10 through 12 to create science or technology projects that "could make the world a better place."

Five finalists will win a trip to California to present their projects. The winner will receive a weeklong internship at Marvel Studios.

The National Academy of Sciences is supporting Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War—Girls Reforming the Future Challenge" to encourage girls to develop and embrace STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) skills. Studies show are just as interested in STEM subjects as boys but are vastly underrepresented in and tech careers.

The contest continues through March 26.

More information: www.captainamericachallenge.com

